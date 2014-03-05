Limit Opened Position

Limit Open Positions EA

"Limit Positions EA is a powerful utility tool designed to provide strict control over the number of open positions in your trading account. This Expert Advisor continuously monitors your trading activity and ensures that no new positions are opened once the specified limit is reached.

Ideal for traders seeking to mitigate overexposure and manage risk effectively, Limit Positions EA works seamlessly across all symbols and timeframes. Whether you're managing a large portfolio or running multiple strategies, this EA ensures discipline and control in your trading environment.

Key Features:

Automatically closes any new positions exceeding the specified limit.

Customizable position limit settings for full flexibility.

Supports all asset classes, including forex, commodities, and indices.

Lightweight, efficient, and easy to integrate with existing strategies.

Works in real-time to prevent unexpected trades.

How to Use: Add the utilitise EA into any of the chart.



Use Limit Positions EA to maintain strict control over your trading account and protect against the risks of over-trading.



