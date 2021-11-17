Bollinger Histogram

The histogram of the difference between upper and lower levels of the Bollinger Bands. Growth of the histogram means the expansion of the range on a trend interval, reduction means the narrowing of the range during corrections. The histogram is colored: the bullish trend areas, the bearish trend areas and corrections areas are displayed with different colors. Like other trend indicators it gives clear signals, but with delay.

There is additional information about the color changes (change or end of a trend). It is possible to activate the Push, Alert or Mail notifications. It is possible to select if the notifications will be displayed at the closing of the bar or based on the current situation.





Indicator parameters