Daily Range

The indicator highlights the affected period taking the highest and the lowest prices into account. It is possible to choose any time period from 1 hour to 24 hours. It also optionally shows the target levels when trading at the breakout of the range in any direction. The target level value is given in percentages of the width of the previous range. The indicator is the improvement and extension of the free version.

It works on timeframes from M1 to H1. It warns at the higher timeframes.


Settings

  • Length in history - history depth to display ranges
  • Period Color - color of the rectangle that highlights the range
  • Start time of the range - range start
  • End time of the range - range end
  • Use target levels - display of the target levels
    • true - enabled
    • false - disabled
  • Target Color - target level line color
  • Width of the Target Line - target level line thickness
  • Target Level - target level in percents of the width of the initial range
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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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AO Patterns
Dmitriy Falkov
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The indicator displays a formed pattern of the AO (Awesome Oscillator) indicator at the signal bar according to the "Profitunity" strategy by Bill Williams. The patterns differ in colors, location and number. The indicator can notify the user about the appearance of a new pattern. It is important to remember that you must not use the signals of the "АО" indicator until the appearance of the first buy/sell fractal outside the alligator mouth. Types and designation of the patterns Buy 1 - "Saucer
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This is a simple indicator that draws a night range. The start and the end of a working day are specified in hours, color rectangles are adjusted as well. It helps to view the history in search for regularities , excluding unpredictable night time. It can be used to search for a breakthrough of the night range. It is drawn as a background , and does not cover a chart and other indicators .
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Fibonacci Pivots
Dmitriy Falkov
Indicators
The indicator presents reversal points by Fibo levels based on the previous day prices. The points are used as strong support/resistance levels in intraday trading, as well as target take profit levels. The applied levels are 100%, 61.8%, 50%, 38.2%, 23.6%. The settings allow you to specify the amount of past days for display, as well as line colors and types. Good luck!
Bollinger Histogram
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The histogram of the difference between upper and lower levels of the Bollinger Bands. Growth of the histogram means the expansion of the range on a trend interval, reduction means the narrowing of the range during corrections. The histogram is colored: the bullish trend areas, the bearish trend areas and corrections areas are displayed with different colors. Like other trend indicators it gives clear signals, but with delay. There is additional information about the color changes (change or end
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Dmitriy Falkov
Indicators
According to Bill Williams' trading system, the zone is formed by the combination of Accelerator Oscillator (AC) and Awesome Oscillator (AO). When they go up, we are in the green zone. When AO and AC bars are red, we are in the red zone. If one of the bars is red, while another is green, we are in the gray zone. When the current AC and AO histogram bars exceed the previous ones, the indicator is colored in green. If the current AC and AO histogram bars are below the previous ones, the indicator
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This is an irreplaceable assistant for manual trading providing maximum automation of daily routine calculations, convenient system of opening and maintaining trades and also their closure on reaching a specified adjustable level. The untility provides maximally clear and complete information on the current situation of each instrument separately and features the convenient trading panel as well as many additional functions in one program. The product works correctly with all instruments (Forex,
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Dmitriy Falkov
Indicators
Indicator Description The indicator shows the breakout of the last fractal in real time. It considers the buy fractals above the balance line and sell fractals below the balance line (according to the Bill Williams' strategy), and also the fractals that are independent of the balance line. The direction and the distance of the fractal level breakout are displayed in real time. When a candle closes outside the suitable fractal, the levels of the specified offset, the distance to the candle closur
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