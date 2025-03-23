Visual Vortex Trend Strength Indicator

The Visual Vortex Trend Strength Indicator is designed to help traders assess the strength and direction of trends, allowing for better trade placements and exit strategies. While it is not optimized, it provides flexibility for customization according to personal trading preferences and strategies.

How It Works:

  • Trend Confirmation: Helps determine if the market is trending or ranging.
  • Strength Analysis: Measures the vigor of the trend, aiding in trade placements.
  • Potential Reversals: Detects weakening trends, helping traders exit before reversals.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Vortex-Based Algorithm: Tracks price momentum to provide real-time insights into market strength and direction.
  • Customizable Parameters: Tailor the settings to fit different trading styles, timeframes, and asset classes.
  • Visual Simplicity: Provides clear chart signals to assist in decision-making without clutter.
  • Multi-Market Compatibility: Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Entry and Exit Logic:

  • Entry Signals: Upward vortex line crossover signals a bullish trend, while a downward crossover indicates a bearish trend.
  • Exit Points: Weakening vortex strength or line divergence can signal when to exit.


