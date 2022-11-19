Black Viper
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.50
- Updated: 18 May 2023
- Activations: 10
The EA works with pending orders only.
DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION
The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD)
The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders.
Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for USDJPY and AXUUSD respectively).
Timeframe : M15
NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING
- Timeframe M1.
- Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that will be place.
- NFP release time -> If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.
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