Black Viper

The EA works with pending orders only.

DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION



The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD)

The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders.

Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for USDJPY and AXUUSD respectively).

Timeframe : M15





NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING