Crown EA MT5
- Experts
-
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismaelکومپانیا
یەکەمین نێوەندگیری فەرمی لە کوردستان و عێراق تایبەت بە بازاڕی فۆرێکس
- Version: 1.70
- Updated: 12 April 2024
- Activations: 5
Crown
Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5
Ultra Global Invest Hub
Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them.
https://t.me/+OjePwb3vRHdiYjUy
- Recommended currency pairs: ="EURUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,CADCHF"= 16 pairs
- Time period: M15
- Risk : 0.15
- Deposit: $ 2000
- Maxbuy : 44
- Maxsell : 37
- stoploss : 0.00
- TakeProfit : 0.00
- ClosePositions Tp : true --> 0.003
- ClosePositions Sl : false
- Enable M :true --> 1.005
- pip :35
- tp average :75
Running Recommendations
- Recommended currency pairs: = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY = 28 pairs
- Time period: H1
- Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000.
- Leverage: No special requirements.
- Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $1000
- Maximum/recommended deposit limit: Open
- Account type Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO
Settings:
- Symbols Comma Separated: Symbols to trade on if One Chart Setup is activated.
- Symbol Suffix: Suffix for the symbol name if your broker uses them (e.g., '+' for 'EURUSD+')
- One Chart Setup: Trade on multiple symbols or only on the attached chart.
- magic Number: 22
- Order Long: active
- Order Short: active
- comment:
- Risk: 0.00
- Lot: 0.01
- Pip Step: 500
- take Profit: 50.
- stop Loss: 0.00.
- Trailing Stop:28
- Trailing Step:20
- Level Sell: 80.
- Level buy: 20.
- Lot Multiplier: 1.00.
- Tp Average:200.
- Breakeven Enable:
Account types... risk free... Risk ...Funding Account
*Account types... Risk free .. *Account types... Risk * Account types... Risk .. Funding
1- The account balance is 1000 1- The account balance is 1000 1- The account balance is 10k
2- The account balance is 10,000 2- The account balance is 10,000 2- The account balance is 25k
3- The account balance is 30,000 3- The account balance is 30,000 3- The account balance is 50k
4- The account balance is 50,000 4- The account balance is 50,000 4- The account balance is 100k
5- The account balance is 100,000 5- The account balance is 100,000 5- The account balance is 200k
6- The account balance is 200,000 6- The account balance is 300k
7- The account balance is 300,000
8- The account balance is 400,000
9- The account balance is 1,000,000
10- The account balance is 2,000,000