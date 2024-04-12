Crown EA MT5

Crown

Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5

Ultra Global Invest Hub





Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them.

https://t.me/+OjePwb3vRHdiYjUy





Recommended currency pairs: = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,CADCHF"= 16 pairs

"EURUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,CADCHF"= 16 pairs Time period: M15

Risk : 0.15

Deposit: $ 2000



Maxbuy : 44

Maxsell : 37

stoploss : 0.00

TakeProfit : 0.00

ClosePositions Tp : true --> 0.003

ClosePositions Sl : false

Enable M :true --> 1.005

pip :35

tp average :75









Running Recommendations

Recommended currency pairs: = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY, EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY = 28 pairs

EURGBP,EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY = 28 pairs Time period: H1

Running funds: It is recommended to be above $1000.

Leverage: No special requirements.

Minimal/Recommended Deposit: $1000

Maximum/recommended deposit limit: Open

Account type Account Type: Classic, ECN, PRO









Settings:

Symbols Comma Separated : Symbols to trade on if One Chart Setup is activated.

: Symbols to trade on if One Chart Setup is activated. Symbol Suffix : Suffix for the symbol name if your broker uses them (e.g., '+' for 'EURUSD+')

: Suffix for the symbol name if your broker uses them (e.g., '+' for 'EURUSD+') One Chart Setup : Trade on multiple symbols or only on the attached chart.



magic Number: 22

Order Long: active

Order Short: active

comment:

Risk: 0.00

Lot: 0.01

Pip Step: 500

take Profit: 50.

stop Loss: 0.00.

Trailing Stop:28

Trailing Step:20

Level Sell: 80.

Level buy: 20.

Lot Multiplier: 1.00.

Tp Average:200.

Breakeven Enable:

Account types... risk free... Risk ...Funding Account

*Account types... Risk free .. *Account types... Risk * Account types... Risk .. Funding

1- The account balance is 1000 1- The account balance is 1000 1- The account balance is 10k

2- The account balance is 10,000 2- The account balance is 10,000 2- The account balance is 25k

3- The account balance is 30,000 3- The account balance is 30,000 3- The account balance is 50k

4- The account balance is 50,000 4- The account balance is 50,000 4- The account balance is 100k

5- The account balance is 100,000 5- The account balance is 100,000 5- The account balance is 200k

6- The account balance is 200,000 6- The account balance is 300k

7- The account balance is 300,000

8- The account balance is 400,000

9- The account balance is 1,000,000

10- The account balance is 2,000,000















































