Inflowipos Magnus


About Magnus🤖

Magnus is a highly advanced trading bot designed to provide stability, customization, and a trend-based approach to trading. The work on this algorithmic robot began in April 2023. 

🤖Magnus's Unique Preposition:

  • Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important. 
  • Works well on GBPUSD, GBPJPY, Dax 40 index CFD as well as Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs.
  • Suitable for PROP FIRM challenges for account sizes of USD 5,000 and above. Drawdown oscillates between 8% to 12% on hard backtests and optimization. 
  • Uses a trend based approach coupled with numerous other functionalities(embedded in the trading logic) while focusing on adaptability to changing market conditions.
  • Suitable for individuals, institutionals interested in stability, consistency and long term profitability. 
  • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders. 
  • DOES not use MARTINGALE !!

💰Investment Capital, Trading Instrument Information: 

  • Recommended MINIMUM Capital is USD 2,000. For trading on stock CFDs, recommended MINIMUM Capital is USD 5,000.  
  • Can work with any BROKER. Make sure it is a ZERO SPREAD account. 
  • Performance is GREAT on Apple and Nvidia. Hard tested on up to 12 years of data.
  • VS is very important for faster execution of trades from Magnus. Access VPS here -  VPS 
  • Set File with best strategy settings is available right after purchase. Contact me.  

     🥷Strategy Settings

The set file for auto trading on the  various assets is AVAILABLE for sharing after purchase. You can contact ME privately on MQL5. This is the  DEFAULT settings for best possible results. 

Input parameters - Period Inputs, Day Filter, Risk management parameters

Embedded uncustomizable code has trend based tools, divergence as well as pattern recognition code to provide consistent, stable and longevity based results. CHECK SCREENSHOTS for backtests. 

Best conditions set file


⚠️Risk Warning:

  • I only SELL EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
  • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
  • Support is STRICTLY provided by the contacts provided above. Stay cautious‼️


Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Q1: What is Magnus?

A1: Magnus is a highly advanced trading bot designed to provide stability, customization, and a trend-based approach to trading. Development began in April 2023.

Q2: What makes Magnus unique?

A2: Magnus’s trades during testing fully correspond to real trading, ensuring reliability. It works well on GBPUSD, GBPJPY, Dax 40 index CFD, as well as Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs.

Q3: Is Magnus suitable for PROP FIRM challenges?

A3: Yes, Magnus is suitable for PROP FIRM challenges for account sizes of USD 5,000 and above.

Q4: What is the drawdown range for Magnus?

A4: The drawdown oscillates between 8% to 12% on hard backtests and optimization.

Q5: What trading approach does Magnus use?

A5: Magnus uses a trend-based approach coupled with numerous other functionalities embedded in the trading logic, focusing on adaptability to changing market conditions.

Q6: Who can use Magnus?

A6: Magnus is suitable for individuals and institutions interested in stability, consistency, and long-term profitability. It is also suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Q7: What is the recommended minimum capital for using Magnus?

A7:

For general trading: USD 2,000

For trading on stock CFDs: USD 5,000

Q8: Can Magnus work with any broker?

A8: Yes, Magnus can work with any broker. However, it is recommended to use a ZERO SPREAD account.

Q9: How does Magnus perform on specific instruments?

A9: Magnus performs exceptionally well on Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs and has been hard tested on up to 12 years of data.

Q10: Is a VPS necessary for using Magnus?

A10: Yes, a VPS is very important for faster execution of trades from Magnus. You can access VPS services here: VPS.

Q11: Are there strategy settings available for Magnus?

A11: Yes, a set file with the best strategy settings is available right after purchase. Contact us for more details.

Q12: How often does Magnus update its trading strategies?

A12: Magnus continuously adapts to changing market conditions, ensuring its strategies remain effective and up-to-date.

Q13: Can Magnus be used for automated trading?

A13: Yes, Magnus is designed for ONLY  automated trading, allowing users to set it up and let it trade on their behalf.

Q14: What types of markets can Magnus trade in?

A14: Magnus can trade in various markets, including forex, indices, and stock CFDs.

Q15: How do I install Magnus on my trading platform?

A15: Detailed installation instructions are provided upon purchase. If you need assistance, support is available to guide you through the process.

Q16: Is there a trial version of Magnus available?

A16: Currently, there is no trial version, but you can contact us for a demo or more information.

Q17: What kind of support is available for Magnus users?

A17: We offer comprehensive support, including setup assistance, troubleshooting, and ongoing updates to ensure optimal performance.

Q18: How does Magnus handle market volatility?

A18: Magnus is designed to adapt to market volatility, using its trend-based approach and embedded functionalities to manage risks effectively.

Q19: Can I customize Magnus’s trading settings?

A19: Yes, Magnus offers a high level of customization to suit individual trading preferences and strategies.

Q20: What are the system requirements for running Magnus?

A20: Magnus requires a stable internet connection and a trading platform that supports Expert Advisors. A VPS is recommended for optimal performance.

Q21: How do I purchase Magnus?

A21: You can purchase Magnus directly from our website. After purchase, you will receive all necessary files and instructions to get started.

⚠️Risk Warning:

Before you purchase Magnus,  please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are based on the best possible parameters, so the results are LIKELY not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Support is available via mql5.com. 






















































































































































































































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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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