Inflowipos Magnus





Magnus is a highly advanced trading bot designed to provide stability, customization, and a trend-based approach to trading. The work on this algorithmic robot began in April 2023.

🤖Magnus's Unique Preposition:

Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.

Works well on GBPUSD, GBPJPY, Dax 40 index CFD as well as Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs.

Suitable for PROP FIRM challenges for account sizes of USD 5,000 and above. Drawdown oscillates between 8% to 12% on hard backtests and optimization.

Uses a trend based approach coupled with numerous other functionalities(embedded in the trading logic) while focusing on adaptability to changing market conditions.

Suitable for individuals, institutionals interested in stability, consistency and long term profitability.

Suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

DOES not use MARTINGALE !! 💰Investment Capital, Trading Instrument Information: Recommended MINIMUM Capital is USD 2,000 . For trading on stock CFDs, recommended MINIMUM Capital is USD 5,000 .

. For trading on stock CFDs, recommended MINIMUM Capital is . Can work with any BROKER. Make sure it is a ZERO SPREAD account.

Performance is GREAT on Apple and Nvidia. Hard tested on up to 12 years of data.

VS is very important for faster execution of trades from Magnus. Access VPS here - VPS

Set File with best strategy settings is available right after purchase. Contact me. 🥷Strategy Settings The set file for auto trading on the various assets is AVAILABLE for sharing after purchase. You can contact ME privately on MQL5. This is the DEFAULT settings for best possible results. Input parameters - Period Inputs, Day Filter, Risk management parameters Embedded uncustomizable code has trend based tools, divergence as well as pattern recognition code to provide consistent, stable and longevity based results. CHECK SCREENSHOTS for backtests.



Best conditions set file





⚠️Risk Warning:

I only SELL EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam. If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.

Support is STRICTLY provided by the contacts provided above. Stay cautious‼️





❓Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Q1: What is Magnus?

A1: Magnus is a highly advanced trading bot designed to provide stability, customization, and a trend-based approach to trading. Development began in April 2023.

Q2: What makes Magnus unique?

A2: Magnus’s trades during testing fully correspond to real trading, ensuring reliability. It works well on GBPUSD, GBPJPY, Dax 40 index CFD, as well as Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs.

Q3: Is Magnus suitable for PROP FIRM challenges?

A3: Yes, Magnus is suitable for PROP FIRM challenges for account sizes of USD 5,000 and above.

Q4: What is the drawdown range for Magnus?

A4: The drawdown oscillates between 8% to 12% on hard backtests and optimization.

Q5: What trading approach does Magnus use?

A5: Magnus uses a trend-based approach coupled with numerous other functionalities embedded in the trading logic, focusing on adaptability to changing market conditions.

Q6: Who can use Magnus?

A6: Magnus is suitable for individuals and institutions interested in stability, consistency, and long-term profitability. It is also suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Q7: What is the recommended minimum capital for using Magnus?

A7:

For general trading: USD 2,000

For trading on stock CFDs: USD 5,000

Q8: Can Magnus work with any broker?

A8: Yes, Magnus can work with any broker. However, it is recommended to use a ZERO SPREAD account.

Q9: How does Magnus perform on specific instruments?

A9: Magnus performs exceptionally well on Apple and Nvidia stock CFDs and has been hard tested on up to 12 years of data.

Q10: Is a VPS necessary for using Magnus?

A10: Yes, a VPS is very important for faster execution of trades from Magnus. You can access VPS services here: VPS.

Q11: Are there strategy settings available for Magnus?

A11: Yes, a set file with the best strategy settings is available right after purchase. Contact us for more details.

Q12: How often does Magnus update its trading strategies?

A12: Magnus continuously adapts to changing market conditions, ensuring its strategies remain effective and up-to-date.

Q13: Can Magnus be used for automated trading?

A13: Yes, Magnus is designed for ONLY automated trading, allowing users to set it up and let it trade on their behalf.

Q14: What types of markets can Magnus trade in?

A14: Magnus can trade in various markets, including forex, indices, and stock CFDs.

Q15: How do I install Magnus on my trading platform?

A15: Detailed installation instructions are provided upon purchase. If you need assistance, support is available to guide you through the process.

Q16: Is there a trial version of Magnus available?

A16: Currently, there is no trial version, but you can contact us for a demo or more information.

Q17: What kind of support is available for Magnus users?

A17: We offer comprehensive support, including setup assistance, troubleshooting, and ongoing updates to ensure optimal performance.

Q18: How does Magnus handle market volatility?

A18: Magnus is designed to adapt to market volatility, using its trend-based approach and embedded functionalities to manage risks effectively.

Q19: Can I customize Magnus’s trading settings?

A19: Yes, Magnus offers a high level of customization to suit individual trading preferences and strategies.

Q20: What are the system requirements for running Magnus?

A20: Magnus requires a stable internet connection and a trading platform that supports Expert Advisors. A VPS is recommended for optimal performance.

Q21: How do I purchase Magnus?

A21: You can purchase Magnus directly from our website. After purchase, you will receive all necessary files and instructions to get started.

⚠️Risk Warning:



Before you purchase Magnus, please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are based on the best possible parameters, so the results are LIKELY not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































