MMM Zig Zag and CCI

Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M1, spread at 16 and hedged account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 500. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.
The EA's Strategy:

  • This expert advisor uses 2 built in indicators (Zig Zag and CCI) in order to work with strongger and precise signals. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works.
  • You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published.

General Inputs

  • Closes orders with any profit of value (currency): this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
  • Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
  • Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0;
  • Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
  • Maximum Spread to allow any Trade: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
  • Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
  • Double lots volume on gain limit: if > 0, increases volume, takeprofit and stoploss after every closed profitable position;

Bad time to trade (MARKET WATCH TIME) 

  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Mondays (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Tuesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Wednesdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Thursdays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Starting hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;
  • The Ending hour the EA will not trade on Fridays(0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade. Disabled if = -1;

Indicator's Inputs

  • Period used by the indicators: the period used to calculate signals;
  • Shift used by indicators: shift (number of bars) to calculate the Zig Zag signals;
  • Price applied on CCI calculatio: price applied on CCI calculations;
  • CCI up level: CCI up break level;
  • CCI low level: CCI low break level;


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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.04 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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