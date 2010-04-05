Viperrr EA

The profitability of this EA from the beginning of 1999 to the present day is 25,000,000%. If $10,000 had been deposited into the account on 01/01/1999, by the end of 2006 the account would have had $2.8 billion. The parameters that were used are shown in the screenshot.





EA uses 2 indicators, several types of SL, TP, TSL, and a grid.





Parameters: Lot type - Type of lot calculation: Fixed, Relative - lots per balance of $1000.





Lot Size (fixed or relative). Stop Loss, pips (0 - OFF) - Stop loss in pips. (0 - disabled) Stop Loss, % (0 - OFF) - Stop loss in percent. (0 - disabled) Take Profit, pips (0 - OFF) - Take profit in pips. (0 - disabled) Take Profit, % (0 - OFF) - Take profit in percent ( 0 - disabled) Take Profit, dollars ( 0 - OFF) - Take profit in account currency ( 0 - disabled) Pending Order Type: Real or Hidden ----- Grid Settings -----" - Setting grid parameters Grid Spacing value (ATR %). - Grid step in Grid Lot Type %ATR - Ability to change lots for grid positions: Step - Increase by the same value, Step, % - Increase by the same percentage, Multiply - Multiply by the same value Grid Increase Value - Value to increase the lot size.

Max Trades - Maximum number of positions.





----- ATR Settings ----- - ATR indicator parameters (Timeframe and Period).





----- TSL Settings ----- - Parameters for setting Trailing Stop Loss ----- Indicator 1 Settings ----- - Settings for indicators



