Algotrading EA
- Experts
- Ravshan Chuliev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
- Configurable Settings – Developed with user flexibility in mind. Allows adjusting lot size, risk parameters, and trading settings to match individual trading strategies.
- Risk Management Approach – Implements an algorithmic method to manage trading risks. Attempts to optimize lot size based on account balance, but users should understand that no risk management is foolproof.
- Spread Monitoring – Designed to track market conditions and potentially pause trading during unfavorable spread conditions. Not a guarantee of profit protection.
- Automated Position Management – Provides automated trade closure options based on predefined profit or loss thresholds. Aims to reduce emotional decision-making, but requires careful initial configuration.
- Flexible Time Settings – Enables users to define specific trading time windows, allowing potential focus on more active market periods.
Technical Specifications:
- Supported Broker: IC Markets
- Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Trading Instruments: Selected Forex pairs (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD)
- Configurable Parameters:
- Lot size
- Maximum acceptable spread
- Risk percentage
- Trading time intervals
- Development Language: MQL5
Intended User Profile:
- Less Experienced Traders – Offers a structured approach to automated trading with a user-friendly interface
- Advanced Traders – Provides customization options for integrating personal trading strategies
Key Recommendations:
- Thoroughly test in a demo account
- Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results
- Regularly monitor and adjust settings
- Be prepared for potential trading losses