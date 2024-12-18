Algotrading EA

  1. Configurable Settings – Developed with user flexibility in mind. Allows adjusting lot size, risk parameters, and trading settings to match individual trading strategies.
  2. Risk Management Approach – Implements an algorithmic method to manage trading risks. Attempts to optimize lot size based on account balance, but users should understand that no risk management is foolproof.
  3. Spread Monitoring – Designed to track market conditions and potentially pause trading during unfavorable spread conditions. Not a guarantee of profit protection.
  4. Automated Position Management – Provides automated trade closure options based on predefined profit or loss thresholds. Aims to reduce emotional decision-making, but requires careful initial configuration.
  5. Flexible Time Settings – Enables users to define specific trading time windows, allowing potential focus on more active market periods.

Technical Specifications:

  • Supported Broker: IC Markets
  • Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Trading Instruments: Selected Forex pairs (AUDNZD, NZDCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD)
  • Configurable Parameters:
    • Lot size
    • Maximum acceptable spread
    • Risk percentage
    • Trading time intervals
  • Development Language: MQL5

Intended User Profile:

  • Less Experienced Traders – Offers a structured approach to automated trading with a user-friendly interface
  • Advanced Traders – Provides customization options for integrating personal trading strategies

Key Recommendations:

  • Thoroughly test in a demo account
  • Understand that past performance doesn't guarantee future results
  • Regularly monitor and adjust settings
  • Be prepared for potential trading losses


