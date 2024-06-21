Algotreyding EA

Hi This is the first robot that trades AUDNZD|NZDCAD|GBPAUD|GBPCAD!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


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