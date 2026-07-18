Professional Signal Analyzer

Professional Market Analysis and Decision Support System for MetaTrader 5

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is a professional market analysis and decision support system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Unlike traditional indicators that simply generate trading signals, it analyzes market conditions, open positions, and multi-layer grid trades in real time, providing traders with comprehensive market insights and decision support.

It combines the Dashboard, Signal Scanner, Open Position Analyzer, Grid Analyzer, Market Dashboard, and Economic Calendar into a single platform, allowing you to manage all analysis processes from one interface.

Recommended Usage

⚠️ Important Information

For the best performance and user experience, it is recommended to attach BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer to an unused chart rather than the chart you actively trade on.

The Analyzer performs its analysis independently of the attached chart by analyzing the symbols available in the Market Watch list.

Market Watch

The Analyzer only analyzes symbols that are available in the Market Watch list.

For optimal performance, it is recommended to keep only the symbols you actively monitor in the Market Watch list.

Analyzing a large number of symbols simultaneously may increase processing time and affect overall system performance.

10 Language Support

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer supports the following languages:

Turkish

English

German

French

Spanish

Italian

Portuguese

Russian

Arabic

Chinese

The interface language can be changed at any time from the settings menu.

BTMNEXT Analysis Engines

All analysis engines used in BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer have been designed and developed entirely by BTMNEXT.

Instead of relying on predefined trading systems or a single technical indicator, the Analyzer is built on a modular architecture consisting of independent analysis engines, each performing a specific task.

Each engine performs its own analysis, and the results are combined to provide a more comprehensive market evaluation.

Main analysis engines include:

Trend Engine

Market Health Engine

Position Health Engine

Risk Engine

Decision Engine

Signal Scanner Engine

Grid Analysis Engine

This modular architecture enables the market, open positions, and grid trades to be evaluated from multiple perspectives, helping traders make more informed trading decisions.

Full Compatibility with BTMNEXT Manager

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer has been developed to work seamlessly with BTMNEXT Manager.

The analysis results and recommendations generated by the Analyzer can be used by BTMNEXT Manager as decision support for managing open positions.

When used together, they provide:

Enhanced open position management

Decision support based on Analyzer recommendations

More controlled trade management

Seamless integration within the BTMNEXT ecosystem

Note: BTMNEXT Manager is sold separately and is not included with this product.

Dashboard

The Dashboard provides an instant overview of the current market.

Displayed information includes:

Trend Direction

Trend Strength

Momentum

Energy

Risk Level

Market Health

Zone Analysis

Analyzer Recommendation

This allows traders to evaluate overall market conditions within seconds.

Signal Scanner

The Signal Scanner continuously analyzes all symbols in the Market Watch list to identify potential trading opportunities.

Supported signal types:

Scalp

Normal

Elite

For every signal, the following information is displayed:

Trend Direction

Trend Strength

Risk Level

Market Health

Analyzer Evaluation

Users can specify their preferred lot size and execute BUY or SELL orders directly from the Signal Scanner with a single click.

Open Position Analyzer

The Open Position Analyzer evaluates all open trades in real time.

For each position, it calculates:

Position Health

Market Health

Risk Level

Trend Alignment

Analyzer Recommendation

To simplify trade management, users can:

Close open positions directly from the analysis screen with a single click.

Specify the desired lot size before opening a new position.

Grid Analyzer

The Grid Analyzer has been developed to analyze and manage multi-layer grid positions for the same symbol from a single interface.

For each basket, it evaluates:

Basket Health

Position Health

Trend

Risk

Market Health

Analyzer Recommendation

Grid management features include:

Each grid layer is displayed as an individual card.

Any layer can be closed with a single click.

The entire basket can be closed with one button.

The overall basket status is monitored in real time.

Market Dashboard

The Market Dashboard presents an easy-to-read overview of current market conditions using simple information cards.

Critical market information such as trend, momentum, energy, risk, and market health is displayed on a single screen, allowing traders to evaluate market conditions more efficiently.

Economic Calendar

The built-in Economic Calendar allows traders to monitor upcoming economic events directly within the Analyzer.

High-impact news events are displayed in advance, helping users better assess current market conditions before trading.

One Platform – Multiple Analysis Tools

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer brings together multiple market analysis tools within a single application.

The following modules work together seamlessly:

Dashboard

Signal Scanner

Open Position Analyzer

Grid Analyzer

Market Dashboard

Economic Calendar

This enables traders to manage all analysis processes from one platform without switching between multiple indicators or windows.

Who Is It For?

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is designed for:

Manual traders

Intraday traders

Scalpers

Swing traders

Position traders

Multi-symbol traders

Important Notice

BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is a market analysis and decision support system.

It has been developed to assist traders by providing market analysis, open position evaluation, and decision support.

All analyses and recommendations are intended solely to support trading decisions. The final decision to open, close, or manage any position, along with all associated responsibility, rests entirely with the user.