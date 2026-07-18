Professional Signal Analyzer
- Experts
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- Version: 2.890
- Activations: 5
Professional Market Analysis and Decision Support System for MetaTrader 5
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is a professional market analysis and decision support system developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform.
Unlike traditional indicators that simply generate trading signals, it analyzes market conditions, open positions, and multi-layer grid trades in real time, providing traders with comprehensive market insights and decision support.
It combines the Dashboard, Signal Scanner, Open Position Analyzer, Grid Analyzer, Market Dashboard, and Economic Calendar into a single platform, allowing you to manage all analysis processes from one interface.⚠️ Important Information
Recommended Usage
For the best performance and user experience, it is recommended to attach BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer to an unused chart rather than the chart you actively trade on.
The Analyzer performs its analysis independently of the attached chart by analyzing the symbols available in the Market Watch list.
Market Watch
The Analyzer only analyzes symbols that are available in the Market Watch list.
For optimal performance, it is recommended to keep only the symbols you actively monitor in the Market Watch list.
Analyzing a large number of symbols simultaneously may increase processing time and affect overall system performance.
10 Language Support
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer supports the following languages:
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Turkish
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English
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German
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French
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Spanish
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Italian
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Portuguese
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Russian
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Arabic
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Chinese
The interface language can be changed at any time from the settings menu.BTMNEXT Analysis Engines
All analysis engines used in BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer have been designed and developed entirely by BTMNEXT.
Instead of relying on predefined trading systems or a single technical indicator, the Analyzer is built on a modular architecture consisting of independent analysis engines, each performing a specific task.
Each engine performs its own analysis, and the results are combined to provide a more comprehensive market evaluation.
Main analysis engines include:
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Trend Engine
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Market Health Engine
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Position Health Engine
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Risk Engine
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Decision Engine
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Signal Scanner Engine
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Grid Analysis Engine
This modular architecture enables the market, open positions, and grid trades to be evaluated from multiple perspectives, helping traders make more informed trading decisions.Full Compatibility with BTMNEXT Manager
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer has been developed to work seamlessly with BTMNEXT Manager.
The analysis results and recommendations generated by the Analyzer can be used by BTMNEXT Manager as decision support for managing open positions.
When used together, they provide:
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Enhanced open position management
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Decision support based on Analyzer recommendations
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More controlled trade management
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Seamless integration within the BTMNEXT ecosystem
Note: BTMNEXT Manager is sold separately and is not included with this product.Dashboard
The Dashboard provides an instant overview of the current market.
Displayed information includes:
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Trend Direction
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Trend Strength
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Momentum
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Energy
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Risk Level
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Market Health
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Zone Analysis
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Analyzer Recommendation
This allows traders to evaluate overall market conditions within seconds.Signal Scanner
The Signal Scanner continuously analyzes all symbols in the Market Watch list to identify potential trading opportunities.
Supported signal types:
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Scalp
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Normal
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Elite
For every signal, the following information is displayed:
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Trend Direction
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Trend Strength
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Risk Level
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Market Health
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Analyzer Evaluation
Users can specify their preferred lot size and execute BUY or SELL orders directly from the Signal Scanner with a single click.Open Position Analyzer
The Open Position Analyzer evaluates all open trades in real time.
For each position, it calculates:
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Position Health
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Market Health
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Risk Level
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Trend Alignment
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Analyzer Recommendation
To simplify trade management, users can:
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Close open positions directly from the analysis screen with a single click.
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Specify the desired lot size before opening a new position.
The Grid Analyzer has been developed to analyze and manage multi-layer grid positions for the same symbol from a single interface.
For each basket, it evaluates:
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Basket Health
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Position Health
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Trend
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Risk
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Market Health
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Analyzer Recommendation
Grid management features include:
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Each grid layer is displayed as an individual card.
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Any layer can be closed with a single click.
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The entire basket can be closed with one button.
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The overall basket status is monitored in real time.
The Market Dashboard presents an easy-to-read overview of current market conditions using simple information cards.
Critical market information such as trend, momentum, energy, risk, and market health is displayed on a single screen, allowing traders to evaluate market conditions more efficiently.Economic Calendar
The built-in Economic Calendar allows traders to monitor upcoming economic events directly within the Analyzer.
High-impact news events are displayed in advance, helping users better assess current market conditions before trading.One Platform – Multiple Analysis Tools
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer brings together multiple market analysis tools within a single application.
The following modules work together seamlessly:
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Dashboard
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Signal Scanner
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Open Position Analyzer
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Grid Analyzer
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Market Dashboard
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Economic Calendar
This enables traders to manage all analysis processes from one platform without switching between multiple indicators or windows.Who Is It For?
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is designed for:
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Manual traders
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Intraday traders
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Scalpers
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Swing traders
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Position traders
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Multi-symbol traders
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer is a market analysis and decision support system.
It has been developed to assist traders by providing market analysis, open position evaluation, and decision support.
All analyses and recommendations are intended solely to support trading decisions. The final decision to open, close, or manage any position, along with all associated responsibility, rests entirely with the user.