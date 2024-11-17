Executor AI UltraX EA

A brief overview of how I built my own AI concept, AI Ultra X, which is API-free and much faster than chat GPT
1. Data Collection and Preparation
Historical data was retrieved from MetaTrader 5 using the Python API and enhanced with technical indicators:
2. Training the Model
I used the Random Forest algorithm to create a predictive model:
3. Making Predictions with the Local Model
I created a Python script to load and use the model locally:
4. Integration with MetaTrader 5
I used MQL5 to call the Python script directly via the command line:
5. Testing and Optimization
I tested the module in the Meta Trader 5 strategy tester and fine-tuned the model for improved accuracy and speed.
Result
The UltraX module is completely local, integrates into MetaTrader 5 without using APIs, and delivers:
- Speed: Predictions are made in milliseconds.
- Stability: No dependency on external servers.
- Flexibility: The model can be easily updated with new data.
AI Ultra X is a powerful tool that significantly enhances the efficiency of automated trading.
Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271557 (Strategy Module 1)
Live Sgnal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271558 (Strategy Module 2)
Contact me https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shatun18/news
Private telegram channel of users https://t.me/+IS1lbWpu2Jc1NzZi