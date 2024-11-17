Executor AI UltraX EA

A brief overview of how I built my own AI concept, AI Ultra X, which is API-free and much faster than chat GPT

1. Data Collection and Preparation

Historical data was retrieved from MetaTrader 5 using the Python API and enhanced with technical indicators:





2. Training the Model

I used the Random Forest algorithm to create a predictive model:





3. Making Predictions with the Local Model

I created a Python script to load and use the model locally:





4. Integration with MetaTrader 5

I used MQL5 to call the Python script directly via the command line:





5. Testing and Optimization

I tested the module in the Meta Trader 5 strategy tester and fine-tuned the model for improved accuracy and speed.

Result

The UltraX module is completely local, integrates into MetaTrader 5 without using APIs, and delivers:

Speed: Predictions are made in milliseconds. Stability: No dependency on external servers. Flexibility: The model can be easily updated with new data.

AI Ultra X is a powerful tool that significantly enhances the efficiency of automated trading.

Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271557 (Strategy Module 1)

Live Sgnal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2271558 (Strategy Module 2)

Contact me https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shatun18/news

Private telegram channel of users https://t.me/+IS1lbWpu2Jc1NzZi







