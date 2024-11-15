M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts)





Robustness and Simplicity

Thanks to the number of indicators it incorporates, M1 EASY SCALPER is an incredibly robust tool (you can check this in the indicator’s settings). Yet, it maintains a key principle: being ultra-clear and easy to use. You only need to focus on a single color point.

How Does It Work?

The indicator uses color-coded points to signal trading opportunities:

Green points : Buy signals.

: Buy signals. Red points : Sell signals.

: Sell signals. Wait period: When there are no visible points, the market is in transition.

Your task is simple:

Wait for a new "wait period" to start (meaning, there are no visible colored points). As soon as a green point appears, open a buy position (you’ll get a BUY alert). If a red point appears, open a sell position (you’ll get a SELL alert).

It couldn’t be easier!

The Power of Indicator Crosses with Clear Results:

Behind this simple yet powerful indicator lies the combination of multiple technical analysis tools:

RSI (Relative Strength Index): Measures trend strength and confirms overbought or oversold conditions.

Measures trend strength and confirms overbought or oversold conditions. CCI (Commodity Channel Index): Filters signals based on optimal levels, identifying the best entry opportunities.

Filters signals based on optimal levels, identifying the best entry opportunities. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and its angle: Evaluates trend direction. A positive angle suggests an uptrend, while a negative angle indicates a downtrend.

Evaluates trend direction. A positive angle suggests an uptrend, while a negative angle indicates a downtrend. ADX (Average Directional Index): Filters signals based on trend strength, avoiding trades in flat or non-trending markets.



Customizable Alerts

The indicator includes an alert system that you can configure according to your preferences:

Receive notifications for buy , sell , or exit (it will alert you when you need to exit a position) signals.

, , or signals. Alerts are triggered only once, when the indicator moves from the "wait period" to a green or red point.

or point. Alerts will appear in this format: EURUSD - M1 EASY SCALPER - SELL or EURUSD - M1 EASY SCALPER - BUY

I suggest opening all the pairs you wish to monitor on M1 and waiting for the alerts to start sounding. They will notify you when to open a position! There's no need to monitor for color changes after the wait period – you’ll receive an audible alert and a pop-up window with the pair’s information and the type of trade to make.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me!



