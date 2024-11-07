Sovereign

  • Experts
  • Gabriel Siljevinac
    Gabriel Siljevinac

    Gabriel Siljevinac

    I'm a self taught 19-year old programmer who makes trading bots with my partner. We've been making expert advisors since 2019, and we have a lot of experience and a lot of good bots to share with you!
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Introducing Sovereign – the safest, most robust EA for managing large funded accounts on the MT4 platform. Built exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, Sovereign is designed with precision and advanced risk management to deliver stable and consistent results in a volatile market.

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Why Choose Sovereign?

  • Advanced Safety Protocols: Sovereign is engineered with rigorous risk management algorithms that protect capital, ensuring a high level of safety, even under challenging market conditions.
  • Perfect for Large Accounts: This EA is tailored for traders handling significant investments, with smart position-sizing and ultra-conservative risk adjustments that are ideal for large, funded accounts.
  • Single Pair Focus – XAUUSD: Focusing exclusively on Gold allows Sovereign to leverage specific market behaviors, maximizing its effectiveness while minimizing exposure to unrelated market movements.
  • Intuitive and Simple Setup: Sovereign is ready to trade right out of the box with optimized settings, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels on MT4.

With Sovereign, you can trust that your investments are handled with care and stability, making it an exceptional tool for professional traders and institutions looking for consistent returns in the XAUUSD market.

Embrace stability. Embrace Sovereign.

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BREAKDOWN OF SOVEREIGN

This EA is very simple, and requires no trading knowledge to use it
The settings are also very simple, leaving the user with 0 manual work - tweaking :

  • Lot size
  • Take profit in money - How much money does a trade need to make in order to close itself (For example if you put 100, the trade(s) will close when equity is up 100$ or whichever currency you are using
  • Max Drawdown - When over this number, the bot closses all the trades thus saving your funded account

Now... lets talk about the most interesting part... THE RESULTS

Sovereign is all about trasparency and stability, so there is no magic 100% a day results. And every bot that has those kind of results is a scam!!!!

Sovereign, when ran at the low risk, can generate up to 2-3% monthly with drawdown not crossing 4%.

However, if you prefer riskier trading or you are running it on a live account. With the right settings it can generate up to 20-30% monthly!!

It is best to run it on M5 timeframe ON ONLY XAUUSD.

Best lot sizes for low risk accounts (funded accounts) :

  • 25k - 0.02-0.03 lots, both are safe and you will be in the DD limit, set TP money to 50
  • 50k - 0.05 lots with TP money set to 100
  • 100k - 0.1 lots with TP money set to 200
  • 200k - 0.2 lots with TP money set to 400
  • 500k - 0.5 lots with TP money set to 1000

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SO what are you waiting for??? Get your copy now!

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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart. Advantages of Aristocrat EA : Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy ba
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Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts. This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits. When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by
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