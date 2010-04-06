Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool

Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts.

This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits.

When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by closing all open trades to protect your capital.

Whether you're managing personal accounts or working to pass a funded challenge, Equity Watcher is the perfect tool to safeguard your equity and prevent unexpected losses.

Stay focused on your trading strategy while Equity Watcher handles the risk management for you.

Instructions : Just put it any pair you want, doesn't matter which one. Then in the inputs section, put the desired drawdown at which you want the EA to close the trades if your account reaches that

And thats it, simple as that. Your account is secured!!! :)

