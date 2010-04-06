Equity Watcher

Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool

Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts.

This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits.

When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by closing all open trades to protect your capital.

Whether you're managing personal accounts or working to pass a funded challenge, Equity Watcher is the perfect tool to safeguard your equity and prevent unexpected losses.

Stay focused on your trading strategy while Equity Watcher handles the risk management for you.

Instructions : Just put it any pair you want, doesn't matter which one. Then in the inputs section, put the desired drawdown at which you want the EA to close the trades if your account reaches that

And thats it, simple as that. Your account is secured!!! :)

Aristocrat EA
Gabriel Siljevinac
Experts
Aristocrat EA is a sophisticated grid bot designed to navigate the the harsh and unforgiving market with precision and agility. This AI-driven software embodies the essence of efficiency, reliability, and adaptability, making it stand out as one of the best grid bots in the trading scene. This EA stands out from other grid systems by its risk management system and multi-currency trading on one chart. Advantages of Aristocrat EA : Advanced grid trading system with AI optimizing the strategy ba
Sovereign
Gabriel Siljevinac
Experts
Introducing Sovereign – the safest, most robust EA for managing large funded accounts on the MT4 platform. Built exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, Sovereign is designed with precision and advanced risk management to deliver stable and consistent results in a volatile market. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
