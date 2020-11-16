Restin RoboTrade MT5

Restin™ RoboTrade FinTech Software MT5


This specifically designed Expert Advisor has time control in which one can set the time interval within a day and with a transition every other day. These parameters : Use time controlStart hour and End hour are responsible for Time Control. It has trailing. It also has expanded functions for opening positions. The RoboTrader and EA works at every tick. It can hold no more than one position in the market, so it will work on both netting and hedge accounts.  It ONLY makes one position at a time.


Minimum initial deposit or balance :US$2.000.

Leverage recommended 1:500

Minimum Trade Lot Fixed : 1 Lot

Recommended Securities/Forex/Commodities/Stock Broker : ACY Securities (Australia)  https://www.acy.com/en-int/open-live-account/?affiliate=600129-02


Product Licensees who deposit/invest the minimum of US$2,000 and trade a minimum of 5 LOTS PER MONTH with the Recommended Securities Broker, ACY Securities (Australia) using the link provided, will receive personalized and niche coaching from The Software Suite's professionally certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst and Investment Manager, Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) by email, Telegram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Webinars and Video Meetings, Google Hangouts, Skype, dedicated fax etc. 


Restin™ RoboTrade FinTech Software MT5 only buys and sells when the charts enter the oversold and overbought zones.


Other Instructions :

1) OpenBUY, OpenSELL - one can set preferences for either buy only, sell only or both.

2) CloseBySignal - one must set Stop Loss or Take Profit if ClosebySignal = false.


On early Saturday morning, 14 November 2020, we at The Software Suite had published the Verified Report and Results of our latest securities trading robot and expert advisor - Restin™ RoboTrade FinTech Software MT5 version 7.88. Here are the published report and results via a 3rd. party verifier : FX Blue. In less than 7.5 hours, Restin™ made 6 winning trades for a banked-in profit of US$263 and on an initial minimum deposit and balance of US$2,000, its returns will be 13.15% ROI that same day for less than 7.5 hours. https://www.fxblue.com/users/restin_mt5/stats


Restin™ RoboTrade FinTech Software MT5 has been created and developed by The Software Suite which is owned by Hakimi Abdul Jabar (A.J. Hakimi) - a Professionally Certified World-Class Capital Markets and Securities Analyst and Investment Manager. Founder-Owner, Global Legal Advisor, Chief Software Developer, Consultant & Investment Manager of THE SOFTWARE SUITE. Practising lawyer till 31 December 2019. Former legal officer (prosecution & litigation) EPF Malaysia, one of the World's largest retirement funds, Former sales manager Citigroup Sales and Outsourcing Services, subsidiary of one of the World's largest financial and banking groups. Fund and Money Management, niche FinTech software development and advisory and consultancy, international business, trade, investments advisory and consultancy, securities trading consultancy etc. Restin™ RoboTrade FinTech Software MT5 version 7.88 has a Magic Number of #383838. https://directory.corporatefinance.org/profile/b8814b14a4c98fe52cefe0448586083b4098a796


For other products and services, go to : https://thesoftwaresuite.site/

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Experts
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