S3S Trade Manager Edited TPSL
- Utilità
- Mohammed Safir Uddin
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Welcome to S3S Trade Manager MT4, the best risk management tool available, created to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and intuitiveness of trading. This is a complete solution for smooth trade planning, position management, and improved risk control, not just a tool for placing orders. With flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices to commodities and cryptocurrency, S3S Trade Manager MT4 can accommodate your needs whether you're a novice making your first moves, an experienced trader, or a scalper requiring quick executions.
This Panel for manual trading.
Customize SL TP by Market Price Value
Close All Trade 1 click
Close All Buy/Sell Trade 1 Click
Close Profitable and Lossable Trade 1 Click
Open 3 Trades for 1 Click and Put TP1, TP2, TP3 with Stoploss But TP SL by Market Price