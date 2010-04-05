Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4

The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold.

Optimization Recommendations:

It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lower timeframes. This allows the advisor to respond more frequently, increasing its usefulness for short-term trading and scalping where a higher trade count is particularly important. The tick speed parameters can be precisely adjusted for more frequent trades.

Key Parameters:

  • FixedLot — Fixed lot size for each trade, adjusted based on account size and risk preferences.

  • TickCalculationPeriod — Period (in seconds) over which tick speed is calculated. This parameter defines the time interval for measuring tick frequency. Shorter periods allow the advisor to react faster to changes but may increase sensitivity to market noise.

  • EntrySpeed — Tick speed (in ticks per second) required to enter a trade. When this speed is reached, the advisor opens a trade if the price direction aligns with the strategy. This value should be tailored to the timeframe and type of trading (e.g., scalping may require a higher speed).

  • ExitSpeed — Tick speed for exiting a trade (in ticks per second). When the tick speed falls below this value, the advisor will close an open position after confirmation (see ConfirmExitTicks parameter).

  • ConfirmExitTicks — Number of consecutive ticks with low speed required to confirm an exit. This parameter prevents false exits due to temporary speed fluctuations.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for all trades opened by this advisor, allowing distinction from other positions on the account.

Optimization and Tuning Recommendations:

Optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe for a period of at least one year, with forward testing for half of the optimization period, to increase the reliability of settings and accuracy of testing. Lower timeframes reflect faster tick activity changes, making the advisor more responsive and ideal for scalping. On lower timeframes, tick speed parameters can be adjusted precisely for more frequent trades, which is particularly beneficial for short-term trading.

For experimental purposes, try optimizing the advisor on higher timeframes, such as M5 and above. This may benefit traders who prefer more moderate and long-term strategies, where signals will be less frequent but with fewer false entries.


Prodotti consigliati
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Balance Martingale MT4 è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per gestire le operazioni utilizzando una strategia semplice ma efficace di martingala e martingala inversa. Questo strumento regola la dimensione del lotto in base a serie di vincite e perdite, moltiplicando per un moltiplicatore di vincita durante le vincite consecutive e per un moltiplicatore di perdita durante le perdite. Reimposta la dimensione del lotto al valore predefinito quando si passa da cicli di vincita a cicli d
Outlier Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
Golden Pandel EA
Norbert, Leonc Pandel
Experts
️ Warning : Before purchasing the robot, make sure you have a broker with a very low spread (between 2 and 10 points maximum, either fixed or not exceeding 10). This is a critical requirement to maximize the performance of this robot specialized in trading gold. GoldenPandel is exclusively designed for the gold market (XAU/USD). This trading robot can become a game-changer, transforming your trading experience and enhancing your results. Its precise and optimized algorithm is tailored to levera
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
The Last Fractals MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
Cosmos Dance EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cosmos Dance EA – A Dynamic Bollinger Bands-Based Expert Advisor Overview Cosmos Dance EA is a powerful and customizable trading tool designed for traders looking to capitalize on market volatility. This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands to detect potential breakout or reversal points and executes trades based on dynamic price movements. With built-in risk management and execution validation, Cosmos Dance EA offers a structured yet adaptable trading experience. Key Features: Uses Bollinger Bands for
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Lucky Bro
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Scalpello robot. Impostazioni predefinite per GBPUSD, periodo M5. Il robot apre da 10 a 50 transazioni di trading ogni giorno. TakeProfit è impostato fisicamente e StopLoss è indicato come percentuale del deposito. Il robot accompagna anche le transazioni utilizzando un Trailing Stop. Il rapporto tra le transazioni chiuse con Take Profit e Stop Loss è di circa 90/10. Il robot funziona bene anche in occasione di vari fatti di cronaca, e quando escono novità importanti, se il prezzo non va nella
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Eternal Scalper
Chanikya Konda
Experts
Eternal Scalper Expert Advisor is a Scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair in 15 Min timeframe. It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it was a false signal the robot places a recovery order to recover the losses. Advantages scalping trades any pair spread/execution-tolerant Requirements Minimal deposit: $1000 ($10 for cent accounts) Account type: any Currency pairs: any Timeframe: M15 Settings General settings Slippage. ProfitFactor – dynamic factor bas
ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ATR Bands Bounce EA – A Customizable Strategy for Your Trading Needs This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to implement a flexible trading strategy based on the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA) as its foundation. It provides a dynamic framework for entering trades based on market conditions while allowing you to customize various parameters to suit your trading preferences. Not Optimized Yet - Perfect for Customization Please note that this EA has been developed with customizat
Simply System Trend Line
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very simple and effective.  Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and RSI.  What is the trend line?  Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
Altri dall’autore
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalper di Tick «Tick Scalper» Pura azione del prezzo, senza indicatori. Imposta StopLoss, TakeProfit e segue le posizioni con TrailingStop.   Parametri Principali Parametro Valore Predefinito Descrizione TakeProfit — TakeProfit fisso in pip. StopLoss — StopLoss fisso in pip. TrailingStop — Distanza del TrailingStop (pip) per modificare le posizioni. cSeconds — Intervallo di controllo segnali (secondi). MinPriceShot — Movimento minimo del prezzo (pip) per attivare un segnale. MaxOrdersCou
Binary fisher fx
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Fisher FX è un potente indicatore di opzioni binarie che funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare i movimenti di tendenza e indica i punti di ingresso sotto forma di freccia prima della chiusura della candela corrente. Principali caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) Supporta qualsiasi coppia di valute Scadenza da 1 a 3 candele (default
FREE
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Indicatori
Binary has 6 è un indicatore per il trading di opzioni binarie su MT4, compatibile con qualsiasi timeframe e coppia di valute. Può essere utilizzato anche per il Forex. Caratteristiche principali: Scadenza: Predefinita a 1 candela, ma gli utenti possono regolarla a un intervallo tra 1 e 3 candele nelle impostazioni. Trading basato sulle tendenze: L'indicatore genera segnali in base alla tendenza attuale. Segnali: Prima che la candela corrente si chiuda, appare una freccia (rossa o blu) sul grafi
FREE
Scalper for EURUSD
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Experts
Scalper EURUSD Consulente esperto di scalping per la coppia di valute EURUSD Descrizione delle impostazioni del EA Principali parametri di trading TakeProfit (170) – Dimensione del take-profit in punti. StopLoss (80) – Dimensione dello stop-loss in punti. TrailingStop (5) – Valore del trailing-stop in punti. cSeconds (2) – Intervallo tra i controlli dei segnali (in secondi). MinPriceShot (20) – Movimento minimo del prezzo richiesto per l'ingresso (in punti). MaxOrdersCount (10) – Numero massimo
Turbo ATR Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Guida all'Uso del Turbo ATR Scalper Parametri Principali Parametro Valore Predefinito Descrizione Periodo Canale 30 Periodo per il calcolo del canale di trading Lotto Automatico true Calcolo automatico dimensione posizione Lotto Fisso 0.2 Dimensione fissa degli trade Rischio 10% Percentuale di rischio del conto Ordini Massimi 10 Numero massimo di trade aperti Periodo ATR 3 Periodo dell'indicatore di volatilità Moltiplicatore SL 45.0 Coefficiente Stop Loss Moltiplicatore TS 0.5 Coefficiente Tr
FREE
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Scalper 6 – Potente indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Scalper 6 è uno strumento avanzato per l'analisi delle tendenze e il trading di opzioni binarie su MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Ideale per trader di tutti i livelli, fornisce segnali chiari e statistiche dettagliate. Caratteristiche principali: Rilevamento delle tendenze : Identifica con precisione i mercati in tendenza. Compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute : Flessibilità per operare sui tuoi mercati preferiti. Funziona su qu
Scalper EA m1
Roman Lomaev
Experts
L’advisor è uno scalper progettato per operare sul timeframe M1. Lo scalping è una strategia in cui le operazioni vengono aperte e chiuse in un breve lasso di tempo, spesso con l’obiettivo di ottenere profitti da piccole fluttuazioni di prezzo. Raccomandazioni per l’uso: Broker:   Scegli un broker con esecuzione rapida degli ordini. Questo è fondamentale per lo scalping. Test:   Prima di utilizzare su un conto reale, testa l’advisor su un conto demo o nel Tester di Strategie (Strategy Tester) in
Scalper EA m1 mt5
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalper EA M1 – Expert Advisor per Scalping su M1 Scalper EA M1 è un expert advisor ottimizzato per il timeframe M1 , progettato per lo scalping ad alta frequenza. Raccomandazioni Broker: Scegli un broker ECN/STP con esecuzione rapida degli ordini . Test: Verifica le prestazioni su un conto demo o con il tester di strategia . VPS: Utilizza un VPS a bassa latenza per ridurre i ritardi nelle esecuzioni. Timeframe: M1. Migliori condizioni: Utilizza coppie con spread e commission
Signal Alert
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore SignalAlert è uno strumento per monitorare i segnali di acquisto e vendita da un altro indicatore e inviare un avviso sonoro quando i segnali vengono attivati. SignalAlert è utile per reagire rapidamente ai segnali di indicatori come Binary Sixty Scalping. Impostazioni dell'indicatore: IndicatorName – Il nome dell'indicatore da cui SignalAlert deve leggere i segnali. Inserisci il nome esatto, ad esempio « Binary Sixty Scalping », per fare in modo che SignalAlert monitorizzi i segnal
FREE
MarketPulse Scalper mt5
Roman Lomaev
1 (1)
Experts
Questo EA è progettato   esclusivamente per il timeframe M1 (1 minuto)   e apre ordini quando il prezzo si muove di almeno   MinPriceShot   punti entro un periodo di tempo definito   (cSeconds) . L'EA può utilizzare un   lotto fisso (FixedLotSize)   o un   calcolo automatico del lotto (LotsOptimized()) . Una volta aperta una posizione, l'EA la gestisce con:   Take Profit   – blocca i profitti.   Stop Loss   – limita le perdite.   Trailing Stop   – aggiorna automaticamente lo Stop Loss per
Fisher SC
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A One of the best arrow indicators for Binary Options, which can also be used in the Forex market. Any time frame from M1 to MN, any currency pair, can also be used on stocks - the indicator is universal. Expiration from 1 to 5 candles. Displays traffic statistics on a graph. The indicator gives signals along th
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilità
Scopo: Apre automaticamente i grafici di tutti i simboli della Watchlist utilizzando il template default.tpl sul timeframe corrente (TF) , chiudendo tutti gli altri grafici (tranne quello attivo). Perfetto per analizzare rapidamente più strumenti senza sforzo manuale! Caratteristiche: Automazione: Apre decine di grafici con un clic. Sicurezza: Chiude i grafici superflui, mantenendo quello attivo. Flessibilità: Usa il tuo template default.tpl (configuralo in anticipo!). Timeframe c
FREE
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent
Roman Lomaev
Utilità
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent — Script Intelligente per MetaTrader 5 Descrizione: Stanco di chiudere manualmente decine di grafici nel terminale MT5? CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent lo fa per te! Lo script chiude tutti i grafici tranne quello attuale. Perfetto per trader che amano l’efficienza. Vantaggi Principali: Automazione — chiudi grafici superflui con un clic. Risparmio di Tempo — niente più cambi di schede. Massima Concentrazione — tieni solo il grafico necessario. Installazion
FREE
Grail Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Grail Scalper EA Asistente de trading automático para scalping Grail Scalper EA es una poderosa herramienta para el comercio automatizado en los mercados financieros. Desarrollado con algoritmos avanzados y estrategias innovadoras, este asesor experto es ideal tanto para traders principiantes como experimentados. Combina precisión en las señales, gestión de riesgos y parámetros adaptables para maximizar la eficiencia. Parámetros de configuración: Parámetro Descripción dist1/dist2 Períodos pa
MarketPulse Scalper
Roman Lomaev
2.8 (5)
Experts
Questo EA è progettato   esclusivamente per il timeframe M1 (1 minuto)   e apre ordini quando il prezzo si muove di almeno   MinPriceShot   punti entro un periodo di tempo definito   (cSeconds) . L'EA può utilizzare un   lotto fisso (FixedLotSize)   o un   calcolo automatico del lotto (LotsOptimized()) . Una volta aperta una posizione, l'EA la gestisce con:   Take Profit   – blocca i profitti.   Stop Loss   – limita le perdite.   Trailing Stop   – aggiorna automaticamente lo Stop Loss per
Binary Scalper 7
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A  Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels. How it works: The
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicatori
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicatore per opzioni binarie su MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping è un indicatore per la piattaforma MT4, progettato specificamente per il trading di opzioni binarie. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo, ma per una maggiore precisione, si consiglia di utilizzare M5 o superiori. L'indicatore è compatibile con tutte le coppie di valute, rendendolo adatto a diversi mercati. Caratteristiche principali: Scadenza predefinita – 1 candela , modificabile nelle impostazioni; Tradi
Binary DUNKS
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary DUNKS per MT4 Binary DUNKS è un indicatore per il trading di opzioni binarie con un alto tasso di successo, ideale per timeframe da M5 in su e compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Scadenza: Di default è impostata su 1 candela, ma può essere modificata nelle impostazioni. Segnali: Vengono visualizzate frecce: Freccia rossa — Segnale di vendita. Freccia blu — Segnale di acquisto. Si consiglia di entrare nel mercato solo quando sono presenti due conferme (due frecce sopra o sott
Binary Crater
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Cratere è un indicatore potente e versatile per MetaTrader 4, progettato specificamente per il trading di opzioni binarie. Funziona in modo efficace in qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e con qualsiasi coppia di valute, rendendolo uno strumento estremamente flessibile per i trader. Caratteristiche principali: Analisi della tendenza: l'indicatore determina automaticamente la tendenza attuale del mercato, il che aiuta i trader a inserire operazioni nella direzione della tendenza, aumentando
Binary 6 Semafor
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary 6 Semafor è un indicatore di opzioni binarie universale per MetaTrader 4. -Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e coppia di valute -Rilevamento accurato del punto di ingresso -Il segnale appare sul grafico prima della chiusura della candela corrente -Scadenza 1 candela -Frecce buffer per l'ingresso -Visualizzare le statistiche per la risorsa corrente  Risultati del test: L'indicatore ha superato i test con rendimenti impressionanti, dimostrando la sua efficacia in varie cond
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary Cucle 6 è un potente oscillatore per il trading di opzioni binarie sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. È progettato per funzionare su intervalli di tempo da M5 e superiori e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi coppia di valute. L'indicatore Binary Cucle 6 fornisce segnali precisi per entrare in un'operazione sotto forma di frecce blu e rosse che appaiono sul grafico prima della chiusura della candela corrente. Ciò consente ai trader di prendere decisioni rapide e informate
Binary super fx
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Super FX per MetaTrader 4 è un potente oscillatore per il trading di opzioni binarie. Può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e su qualsiasi coppia di valute. L'indicatore Binary Super FX fornisce segnali di ingresso precisi sotto forma di frecce buffer prima di chiudere una candela, con una scadenza di 1 candela. Ciò consente ai trader di prendere decisioni rapide e informate sull'avvio di un'operazione. È importante notare che prima di acquistare un indicatore, si cons
Binary HalfTrend 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary HalfTrend 6 è un potente indicatore di tendenza progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie, fornendo segnali di acquisto e vendita accurati. La data di scadenza è di solo 1 candela, puoi fare trading in qualsiasi intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore Binary HalfTrend 6 analizza le tendenze del mercato e genera segnali affidabili sotto forma di frecce sul grafico per un trading redditizio. Prima di utilizzarlo nel trading dal vivo, ti consiglio di testarlo su un conto demo per selezionare l
Binary magnus scalping t3
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Binary Magnus Scalping T3 è un indicatore di opzioni binarie che funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo e con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Utilizza l'analisi dei cluster per identificare i punti di ingresso ed emette un avviso sotto forma di una finestra pop-up e una freccia buffer sul grafico rosso o blu prima della chiusura della candela corrente. Principali caratteristiche dell'indicatore: Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo di tempo (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) Supporta qualsiasi coppia
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HMA Levels per MT4 è stato progettato specificamente per le opzioni binarie, ma è perfetto anche per il trading Forex. Funziona in base ai livelli, fornendo segnali sotto forma di frecce prima della chiusura della candela corrente, confermando un rimbalzo del prezzo da un livello chiave. Per garantire il corretto funzionamento dell'indicatore, è necessario scaricare e installare la cartella "MQL5" nella directory del terminale. Puoi scaricare la cartella tramite questo link:
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary SF per le opzioni binarie è progettato per la piattaforma di trading MetaTrader 4 e fornisce segnali senza ridisegno, rendendolo uno strumento affidabile per i trader. È adatto per qualsiasi intervallo di tempo (da M1 a giornaliero) ed è utilizzato principalmente per il trading di tendenza, aiutando i trader a identificare i punti di ingresso appropriati per operazioni a breve e medio termine. Principio di funzionamento e segnali L'indicatore analizza il mercato e genera segn
Binary boom
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L’indicatore Binary Boom è progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe e coppia di valute. La scadenza raccomandata è di 1 candela. L’indicatore emette un segnale tramite una freccia buffer (rossa o blu) prima della chiusura della candela corrente, consentendo di rispondere rapidamente. Per comodità, le statistiche dei segnali vengono visualizzate sul grafico, aiutando a valutare la loro efficacia. Attenzione: per il corretto funzionamento dell’ind
Binary Pin Bar
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore "Binary Pin-Bar" per MT4 è progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie sui timeframe M1 e M5 e funziona con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Genera segnali di ingresso quando una candela pin-bar forma un nuovo massimo (per una tendenza al rialzo) o minimo (per una tendenza al ribasso). Funzionalità: I segnali appaiono come frecce buffer sul grafico: una freccia blu indica un segnale di acquisto (Buy), una freccia rossa indica un segnale di vendita (Sell). Sul grafico vengono visualizzat
Binary exfish
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
Indicatore Binary exfish per MT4 L'indicatore Binary exfish è progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie sui timeframe M1 e M5 . Funziona con qualsiasi coppia valutaria, analizzando le tendenze e fornendo segnali di ingresso sotto forma di frecce sul grafico: Freccia blu — segnale di acquisto. Freccia rossa — segnale di vendita. Caratteristiche: Scadenza predefinita : 1 candela. Scadenza regolabile: da 1 a 3 candele. I segnali vengono mostrati prima della chiusura della candela corrente per de
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore Binary HH 6 è progettato per il trading di opzioni binarie e funziona sui timeframe M1 e M5 con qualsiasi coppia di valute. Può essere utilizzato anche per il Forex. Caratteristiche principali: Scadenza: L'impostazione predefinita è 1 candela, ma è possibile regolare il periodo di scadenza da 1 a 3 candele nelle impostazioni. Analisi della tendenza: L'indicatore funziona seguendo il trend e fornisce segnali sotto forma di frecce nel grafico: Freccia blu – Segnale di acquisto. Frecci
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione