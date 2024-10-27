Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4

The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold.

Optimization Recommendations:

It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lower timeframes. This allows the advisor to respond more frequently, increasing its usefulness for short-term trading and scalping where a higher trade count is particularly important. The tick speed parameters can be precisely adjusted for more frequent trades.

Key Parameters:

  • FixedLot — Fixed lot size for each trade, adjusted based on account size and risk preferences.

  • TickCalculationPeriod — Period (in seconds) over which tick speed is calculated. This parameter defines the time interval for measuring tick frequency. Shorter periods allow the advisor to react faster to changes but may increase sensitivity to market noise.

  • EntrySpeed — Tick speed (in ticks per second) required to enter a trade. When this speed is reached, the advisor opens a trade if the price direction aligns with the strategy. This value should be tailored to the timeframe and type of trading (e.g., scalping may require a higher speed).

  • ExitSpeed — Tick speed for exiting a trade (in ticks per second). When the tick speed falls below this value, the advisor will close an open position after confirmation (see ConfirmExitTicks parameter).

  • ConfirmExitTicks — Number of consecutive ticks with low speed required to confirm an exit. This parameter prevents false exits due to temporary speed fluctuations.

  • MagicNumber — Unique identifier for all trades opened by this advisor, allowing distinction from other positions on the account.

Optimization and Tuning Recommendations:

Optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe for a period of at least one year, with forward testing for half of the optimization period, to increase the reliability of settings and accuracy of testing. Lower timeframes reflect faster tick activity changes, making the advisor more responsive and ideal for scalping. On lower timeframes, tick speed parameters can be adjusted precisely for more frequent trades, which is particularly beneficial for short-term trading.

For experimental purposes, try optimizing the advisor on higher timeframes, such as M5 and above. This may benefit traders who prefer more moderate and long-term strategies, where signals will be less frequent but with fewer false entries.


Produits recommandés
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Balanced Martingale
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Balance Martingale MT4 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour gérer les trades en utilisant une stratégie simple mais efficace de martingale et de martingale inversée. Cet outil ajuste la taille des lots en fonction des séries de gains et de pertes, en multipliant par un multiplicateur de gain pendant les gains consécutifs et par un multiplicateur de perte pendant les pertes. Il réinitialise la taille du lot à la valeur par défaut lors du passage des cycles de gains aux cycles de per
Outlier Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands logic to execute trades. Here's how it works: When the closing price surpasses the upper band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a SELL signal. When the closing price falls below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, it counts as a BUY signal. Trades are not executed immediately upon receiving a signal. Instead, the EA waits until the number of such outliers exceeds a certain threshold. This helps in avoiding unnecessary entries as much as possible. Additional
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Dynamic Swing EURUSD
Kenji Yamamura
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the EURUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
Golden Pandel EA
Norbert, Leonc Pandel
Experts
️ Attention : Avant d'acheter le robot, assurez-vous d'avoir un broker avec un spread très très bas (entre 2 et 10 points maximum, fixe ou qui ne dépasse pas 10). C’est une condition essentielle pour maximiser les performances de ce robot spécialisé dans le trading de l'or. GoldenPandel est conçu exclusivement pour le marché de l'or (XAU/USD). Ce robot de trading peut devenir un véritable allié pour transformer votre expérience de trading et améliorer vos résultats. Son algorithme précis et opt
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
The Last Fractals MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
Cosmos Dance EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cosmos Dance EA – A Dynamic Bollinger Bands-Based Expert Advisor Overview Cosmos Dance EA is a powerful and customizable trading tool designed for traders looking to capitalize on market volatility. This EA utilizes Bollinger Bands to detect potential breakout or reversal points and executes trades based on dynamic price movements. With built-in risk management and execution validation, Cosmos Dance EA offers a structured yet adaptable trading experience. Key Features: Uses Bollinger Bands for
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
Lucky Bro
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Scalpeur robot. Paramètres par défaut pour GBPUSD, période M5. Le robot ouvre de 10 à 50 transactions commerciales chaque jour. TakeProfit est défini physiquement et StopLoss est indiqué en % du dépôt. Le robot accompagne également les transactions à l'aide d'un Trailing Stop. Le ratio de transactions clôturées par Take Profit et Stop Loss est d'environ 90/10. Le robot fonctionne également bien lors de divers événements d'actualité, et lorsque des nouvelles importantes apparaissent, si le prix
DoubleEverest
Eduard Khisamov
Experts
The DoubleEverest Expert Advisor is a pure, distilled idea. This automated EA follows its own unique mathematical algorithm. DoubleEverest : no indicators no martingale, locking, averaging, other risky money management techniques trades every day DoubleEverest catches the price in the European and American sessions. Considers the volatility and dynamics of the market. DoubleEverest places pending orders on the price extremes: of the past and current day, fractals, significant resistance and supp
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Eternal Scalper
Chanikya Konda
Experts
Eternal Scalper Expert Advisor is a Scalping robot and is able to work with any currency pair in 15 Min timeframe. It uses Moving Averages to find trend and place orders. If it was a false signal the robot places a recovery order to recover the losses. Advantages scalping trades any pair spread/execution-tolerant Requirements Minimal deposit: $1000 ($10 for cent accounts) Account type: any Currency pairs: any Timeframe: M15 Settings General settings Slippage. ProfitFactor – dynamic factor bas
ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ATR Bands Bounce EA – A Customizable Strategy for Your Trading Needs This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to implement a flexible trading strategy based on the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA) as its foundation. It provides a dynamic framework for entering trades based on market conditions while allowing you to customize various parameters to suit your trading preferences. Not Optimized Yet - Perfect for Customization Please note that this EA has been developed with customizat
Simply System Trend Line
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
I personally love trading robots, but there are many situations where semi-auto trading is superior to automation. The system is very simple and effective.  Trend lines are typically used with price charts, however they can also be used with a range of technical analysis charts such as CCI and RSI.  What is the trend line?  Trend line is a bounding line for the price movement. It is formed when a diagonal line can be drawn between a minimum of three or more price pivot points. A line can be
MACD Trading
Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
Experts
Get the MT5 version here ! Automate your MACD strategy! This EA alerts and/or places orders according to MACD strategies with additional filters. It means that you can use it by 2 different ways: Receive alerts based on your MACD strategy with filters on multiple symbols simultaneously in a single chart window; Choose the fully automated mode and let EA place orders based on your MACD strategy, filter choice and money management. This EA works with all broker symbols and contains multi-symbol m
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
Plus de l'auteur
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalpeur de Ticks «Tick Scalper» Prix pur, sans indicateurs. Fixe StopLoss, TakeProfit et suit les positions avec TrailingStop.   Paramètres Principaux Paramètre Valeur par Défaut Description TakeProfit — TakeProfit fixe en pips. StopLoss — StopLoss fixe en pips. TrailingStop — Distance du TrailingStop (pips) pour modifier les positions. cSeconds — Intervalle de vérification des signaux (secondes). MinPriceShot — Mouvement de prix minimum (pips) pour activer un signal. MaxOrdersCount — No
Binary fisher fx
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary Fisher FX est un puissant indicateur d'options binaires qui fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période et avec n'importe quelle paire de devises. Cet indicateur est conçu pour identifier les mouvements de tendance et indique les points d'entrée sous la forme d'une flèche avant la clôture de la bougie actuelle. Principales caractéristiques de l'indicateur : Fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) Prend en charge toutes les paires de devises Expiration de 1 à
FREE
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Binary has 6 est un indicateur pour le trading d'options binaires sur MT4, fonctionnant sur toutes les périodes et avec toutes les paires de devises. Il peut également être utilisé pour le Forex. Caractéristiques principales : Expiration : Par défaut, réglé sur 1 bougie, mais les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster la période entre 1 et 3 bougies dans les paramètres. Trading basé sur la tendance : L'indicateur génère des signaux en fonction de la tendance actuelle. Signaux : Avant la clôture de la boug
FREE
Scalper for EURUSD
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Experts
Scalper EURUSD Expert Advisor de scalping pour la paire de devises EURUSD Description des paramètres du EA Paramètres principaux de trading TakeProfit (170) – Taille du take-profit en points. StopLoss (80) – Taille du stop-loss en points. TrailingStop (5) – Valeur du trailing-stop en points. cSeconds (2) – Intervalle entre les vérifications de signaux (en secondes). MinPriceShot (20) – Mouvement minimum de prix requis pour l'entrée (en points). MaxOrdersCount (10) – Nombre maximum d'ordres ouver
Turbo ATR Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Guide d'Utilisation du Turbo ATR Scalper Paramètres Principaux Paramètre Valeur par Défaut Description Période du Canal 30 Période pour le calcul du canal de trading Lot Automatique true Calcul automatique de la taille de position Lot Fixe 0.2 Taille de trade fixe Risque 10% Pourcentage de risque du compte Ordres Max 10 Nombre maximum de trades ouverts Période ATR 3 Période de l'indicateur de volatilité Multiplicateur SL 45.0 Coefficient de Stop Loss Multiplicateur TS 0.5 Coefficient de Trail
FREE
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary Scalper 6 – Un puissant indicateur pour les options binaires sur MT4 Binary Scalper 6 est un outil avancé pour l'analyse des tendances et le trading d'options binaires sur MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Conçu pour les traders de tous niveaux, il offre des signaux clairs et des statistiques détaillées. Caractéristiques principales : Détection des tendances : Identifie précisément les marchés en tendance pour guider les traders. Compatible avec toutes les paires de devises : Permet de trader sur les
Scalper EA m1
Roman Lomaev
Experts
L’expert est un scalper conçu pour fonctionner sur le timeframe M1. Le scalping est une stratégie où les trades sont ouverts et fermés dans un court laps de temps, souvent dans le but de réaliser des profits à partir de petites fluctuations de prix. Recommandations d’utilisation : Broker :   Choisissez un broker avec une exécution rapide des ordres. Ceci est crucial pour le scalping. Tests :   Avant d’utiliser sur un compte réel, testez l’expert sur un compte démo ou dans le Testeur de Stratégie
Scalper EA m1 mt5
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Scalper EA M1 – Expert Advisor de Scalping pour M1 Scalper EA M1 est un Expert Advisor conçu pour le M1 , exploitant de petites fluctuations de prix. Recommandations d'utilisation Courtier : Choisissez un courtier avec une exécution rapide – crucial pour le scalping. Tests : Testez-le sur un compte démo ou avec le Strategy Tester avant de l’utiliser en réel. VPS : Un VPS à faible latence est recommandé pour minimiser les retards d’exécution. Unité de temps : M1. Conditions op
Signal Alert
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SignalAlert est un outil permettant de suivre les signaux d'achat et de vente d'un autre indicateur et d'envoyer une alerte sonore lorsqu'un signal se déclenche. SignalAlert est utile pour réagir rapidement aux signaux d'indicateurs tels que Binary Sixty Scalping. Paramètres de l'indicateur: IndicatorName – Le nom de l'indicateur dont SignalAlert doit lire les signaux. Entrez le nom exact, par exemple, « Binary Sixty Scalping », afin que SignalAlert suive ses signaux. BuyBuffer – Le
FREE
MarketPulse Scalper mt5
Roman Lomaev
1 (1)
Experts
Cet EA est conçu   exclusivement pour le graphique M1 (1 minute)   et ouvre des ordres lorsque le prix se déplace d’au moins   MinPriceShot   points dans une période spécifiée ( cSeconds ). L'EA peut utiliser soit   un lot fixe (FixedLotSize) , soit   un calcul automatique du lot (LotsOptimized()) . Une fois une position ouverte, l'EA la gère avec :   Take Profit   – verrouille les gains.   Stop Loss   – limite les pertes.   Trailing Stop   – ajuste automatiquement le Stop Loss pour protég
Fisher SC
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A One of the best arrow indicators for Binary Options, which can also be used in the Forex market. Any time frame from M1 to MN, any currency pair, can also be used on stocks - the indicator is universal. Expiration from 1 to 5 candles. Displays traffic statistics on a graph. The indicator gives signals along th
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilitaires
Objectif: Ouvre automatiquement les graphiques de tous les symboles du Market Watch avec le modèle default.tpl sur le timeframe actuel (TF) , en fermant tous les autres graphiques (sauf l’actif). Idéal pour analyser rapidement plusieurs instruments sans effort manuel! Fonctionnalités: Automatisation: Ouvre des dizaines de graphiques en un clic. Sécurité: Ferme les graphiques inutiles, en conservant l’actif. Flexibilité: Utilise votre modèle default.tpl (configurez-le à l’avance!).
FREE
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent
Roman Lomaev
Utilitaires
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent — Script Intelligent pour MetaTrader 5 Description: Fatigué de fermer manuellement des dizaines de graphiques sur MT5 ? CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent s’en charge ! Le script ferme tous les graphiques sauf celui en cours. Idéal pour les traders appréciant la rapidité. Avantages Clés: Automatisation — fermez les graphiques inutiles en un clic. Gain de Temps — fini le changement d’onglets. Concentration Maximale — gardez uniquement l’essentiel. Installatio
FREE
Grail Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Grail Scalper EA – Expert Advisor de Scalping Automatisé Grail Scalper EA est un outil de trading puissant qui combine des algorithmes avancés avec une gestion intelligente des risques. Conçu pour les traders débutants comme avancés, il analyse le marché en temps réel pour offrir des entrées optimales et une gestion efficace des positions. Paramètres de configuration: Paramètre Description dist1/dist2 Périodes de calcul du signal (par défaut: 14/21) Lots Taille de lot fixe (ex: 0.01) StopLoss
MarketPulse Scalper
Roman Lomaev
2.8 (5)
Experts
Cet EA est conçu   exclusivement pour le graphique M1 (1 minute)   et ouvre des ordres lorsque le prix se déplace d’au moins   MinPriceShot   points dans une période spécifiée ( cSeconds ). L'EA peut utiliser soit   un lot fixe (FixedLotSize) , soit   un calcul automatique du lot (LotsOptimized()) . Une fois une position ouverte, l'EA la gère avec :   Take Profit   – verrouille les gains.   Stop Loss   – limite les pertes.   Trailing Stop   – ajuste automatiquement le Stop Loss pour protég
Binary Scalper 7
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A  Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels. How it works: The
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicateur pour options binaires sur MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping est un indicateur pour la plateforme MT4, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'options binaires. Il fonctionne sur toutes les unités de temps, mais pour plus de précision, il est recommandé d'utiliser M5 ou plus. Cet indicateur est compatible avec toutes les paires de devises, ce qui le rend adaptable à divers marchés. Caractéristiques principales : Expiration par défaut – 1 bougie , modifiable dans les par
Binary DUNKS
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary DUNKS est un outil conçu pour le trading d'options binaires, optimisé pour des unités de temps de M5 et plus . Cet indicateur fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises et aide à identifier des points d'entrée potentiels sur le marché. Caractéristiques Principales Expiration : Paramètre par défaut de 1 bougie , ajustable dans les paramètres de l'indicateur. Signaux : L'indicateur génère des flèches : Flèche rouge — Signal de vente. Flèche bleue — Signal d'achat. Les signaux sont
Binary Crater
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Le cratère binaire est un indicateur puissant et polyvalent pour MetaTrader 4, conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'options binaires. Il fonctionne efficacement sur n'importe quelle période et avec n'importe quelle paire de devises, ce qui en fait un outil extrêmement flexible pour les traders. Principales caractéristiques : Analyse des tendances : l'indicateur détermine automatiquement la tendance actuelle du marché, ce qui aide les traders à effectuer des transactions dans le sens de la t
Binary 6 Semafor
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary 6 Semafor est un indicateur d'options binaires universel pour MetaTrader 4. -Fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période et paire de devises -Détection précise du point d'entrée -Le signal apparaît sur le graphique avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle -Expiration 1 bougie -Flèches tampon pour l'entrée -Afficher les statistiques pour l'actif actuel  Résultats des tests : L'indicateur a passé des tests avec des rendements impressionnants, démontrant son efficacité dans diverses con
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary Cucle 6 est un oscillateur puissant pour le trading d'options binaires sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Il est conçu pour fonctionner sur des délais à partir de M5 et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle paire de devises. L'indicateur Binary Cucle 6 fournit des signaux précis pour entrer dans une transaction sous la forme de flèches bleues et rouges qui apparaissent sur le graphique avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle. Cela permet aux traders de prendre des
Binary super fx
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary Super FX pour MetaTrader 4 est un puissant oscillateur pour le trading d'options binaires. Il peut être utilisé sur n’importe quelle période et n’importe quelle paire de devises. L'indicateur Binary Super FX fournit des signaux d'entrée précis sous forme de flèches tampon avant la fermeture d'une bougie, avec une expiration de 1 bougie. Cela permet aux traders de prendre des décisions rapides et éclairées concernant l'entrée dans une transaction. Il est important de noter qu’avant d’ac
Binary HalfTrend 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary HalfTrend 6 est un puissant indicateur de tendance conçu pour le trading d'options binaires, fournissant des signaux d'achat et de vente précis. La date d'expiration n'est que d'une bougie, vous pouvez échanger à tout moment. L'indicateur Binary HalfTrend 6 analyse les tendances du marché et génère des signaux fiables sous forme de flèches sur le graphique pour un trading rentable. Avant de l'utiliser dans le trading en direct, je recommande de le tester sur un compte démo pour sélection
Binary magnus scalping t3
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Binary Magnus Scalping T3 est un indicateur d'options binaires qui fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période et avec n'importe quelle paire de devises. Utilise l'analyse de cluster pour identifier les points d'entrée et émet une alerte sous la forme d'une fenêtre contextuelle et d'une flèche tampon sur le graphique rouge ou bleu avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle. Principales caractéristiques de l'indicateur : Fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) Prend en
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary HMA Levels pour MT4 est conçu spécifiquement pour les options binaires, mais convient également parfaitement au trading sur Forex. Il fonctionne à partir de niveaux, fournissant des signaux sous forme de flèches avant la fermeture de la bougie actuelle, en confirmant un rebond du prix à partir d'un niveau clé. Pour que l'indicateur fonctionne correctement, vous devez télécharger et installer le dossier "MQL5" dans le répertoire de votre terminal. Vous pouvez télécharger le do
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary SF pour les options binaires est conçu pour la plateforme de trading MetaTrader 4 et fournit des signaux sans redessin, ce qui en fait un outil fiable pour les traders. Il est adapté à tous les délais (de M1 à journalier) et est principalement utilisé pour le trading de tendance, aidant les traders à identifier les points d'entrée appropriés pour les trades à court et moyen terme. Principe de fonctionnement et signaux L'indicateur analyse le marché et génère des signaux sous
Binary boom
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L’indicateur Binary Boom est conçu pour le trading d’options binaires et peut être utilisé sur n’importe quelle période et paire de devises. L'expiration recommandée est d'une bougie. L’indicateur émet un signal sous forme de flèche tampon (rouge ou bleue) avant la clôture de la bougie en cours, permettant une réponse rapide. Pour plus de commodité, les statistiques des signaux sont affichées sur le graphique, aidant à évaluer leur efficacité. Attention : pour que l'indicateur fonctionne correct
Binary Pin Bar
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L’indicateur "Binary Pin-Bar" pour MT4 est conçu pour le trading d’options binaires sur les périodes M1 et M5 et fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises. Il génère des signaux d'entrée lorsqu'une bougie de type pin-bar forme un nouveau sommet (pour une tendance haussière) ou un nouveau creux (pour une tendance baissière). Fonctionnalités : Les signaux apparaissent sous forme de flèches tampons sur le graphique : une flèche bleue indique un signal d'achat (Buy) et une flèche rouge indique un
Binary exfish
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
Indicateur Binary exfish pour MT4 L'indicateur Binary exfish est conçu pour le trading d'options binaires sur les graphiques M1 et M5 . Il fonctionne avec toutes les paires de devises, analyse les tendances et affiche des signaux d'entrée sous forme de flèches sur le graphique : Flèche bleue — signal d'achat. Flèche rouge — signal de vente. Caractéristiques : Expiration par défaut : 1 bougie. Expiration ajustable : entre 1 et 3 bougies. Les signaux apparaissent avant la clôture de la bougie actu
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Binary HH 6 est conçu pour le trading d'options binaires et fonctionne sur les unités de temps M1 et M5 avec toutes les paires de devises. Il peut également être utilisé pour le trading Forex. Caractéristiques principales : Expiration : Par défaut, la période est réglée sur 1 bougie, mais vous pouvez la modifier dans les paramètres entre 1 et 3 bougies. Analyse de tendance : L'indicateur fonctionne avec la tendance et fournit des signaux sous forme de flèches sur le graphique : Flèc
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis