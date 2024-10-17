One Key Close Bulk operations on MT4
- Utilities
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Pei Xue WenI'm from Shenzhen,China. Waverider, Quantitative Trading Programmer.（我来自中国深圳,人民交易员,专业投机家,量化交易程序员）
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 18
MT4 has no bulk operations，such as ：“Close All Positions”、“Close Profitable Positions”、“Close Losing Positions”。so， i wrote this EA.
Add steps：
1、you need to put it in the EA folder (Path Like this:C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxx\MQL4\Experts)，
2、and then Refresh the Expert Advisors Menu on MT4，it will show “OneKeyClose”
3、select it and attach it to a Chart.
then you have 3 bulk opeartions buttons on current Chart。