One Key Close Bulk operations on MT4

MT4 has no bulk operations，such as ：“Close All Positions”、“Close Profitable Positions”、“Close Losing Positions”。so， i wrote this EA. 

Add steps：

1、you need to put it in the EA folder (Path Like this:C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\xxxxxxx\MQL4\Experts)，

2、and then Refresh the Expert Advisors Menu on MT4，it will show “OneKeyClose”

3、select it and attach it to a Chart.

then you have 3 bulk opeartions buttons on current Chart。

