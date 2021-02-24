Luminary

3.1


Why limit yourself to 1 single strategy that is at the whim of the market, prone to long periods of drawdown and loss? Now you can release an army of strategies that can handle any market situation. Trending, volatile, range bound, it doesn't matter. Using standard indicators with price patterns Unique to EURUSD Luminary dominates in all conditions. 

Luminary operates on the EURUSD 1 hour chart. Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results!

Plenty of activations (15).

Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings!

No grid, no martingale,no dirty tricks, no hard coded dates, no strategy tester manipulation, this is the REAL DEAL. Time shift the data, rename the data, the results speak for themselves!

Now you can get our Fox Wise EA free! Simply purchase Luminary and then leave feedback/review. Message us after and you will receive Fox Wise absolutely free!

  • Use Money Management - If true automatic lot sizing is used.
  • MM Risk Setting - Risk Setting to be used if money management is used.
  • Fixed Lot Size - Fixed Lot size if money management is not used.
  • Max Positions - Max open positions allowed.
  • Close On Opposite Signal - Close Buy when a Sell signal is detected (And vice versa).
  • Target Profit - Target Profit Pips.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss Pips.
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop  Pips.
  • Trail Step - Trail Step Pips.
  • Break Even Activation Pips - Price must be this far into profit for breakeven activation.
  • Pips to Lock In - Pips to lock in with breakeven activation.
  • Time Choice - Choose between GMT, Broker (trade server), or Local (PC/VPS) time.
  • Use Trading Hours - Set true to use trading hours.
  • Close Trades Outside Hours - Close open positions outside of trading hours.
  • Hour to Start Trading - Hour to start trading (Use broker time).
  • Hour To Stop Trading - Hour to stop trading (Use broker time).
  • Friday Exit Hour - Hour to stop trading on Friday and delete pending entry orders.
  • Close Trades On Friday - Close open positions after Friday close.
  • Sunday - Friday - Trade or skip - T/F (True or False).
  • Trade NFP Friday - T/F.
  • Trade Thursday Before NFP - T/F.
  • Trade Christmas Break - T/F.
  • Day To Begin Break - 15 (15th of December as example).
  • Trade New Year Holiday - T/F.
  • Day To Return After Break - 3 (3rd of January as example).
  • Transparent Display - Set true to see through on chart display.
  • Trade Comment - Comment to be sent with trades.
  • Max Spread - Maximum spread allowed for entry orders and before orders are deleted for safety.
  • Max 1 Min Spike Size - Set Pips for Max Spike Size Allowed on 1 Min Time-Frame. If spike exceeds this size entry orders will be deleted for safety.
  • Time Out - Amount of time for timeout after big spike or big spread.
  • Magic Number - Use a unique number for each strategy on any addition instance of Apex running on the same account and currency pair.

Reviews 19
Fernando GOMES
646
Fernando GOMES 2021.04.04 19:01 
 

Good backtesting, Now waiting for the same on live account. I will update results here.

Riyo Putra
665
Riyo Putra 2021.03.24 11:24 
 

I try to backtest it using TDS from 2003 to 2021, vary the spread and commission, the result is very amazing with very low drawdown. I can't wait to see how it performs in the live accounts

Haseeb Mazhar Ali
308
Haseeb Mazhar Ali 2021.03.20 09:31 
 

Gr8 backtest using TDS 99.9% with variable spread. It also passed the symbol shift test. Will need to see how it performs in the live market.

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"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
Experts
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
Experts
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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CEF Silicon Falcon
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
3.33 (3)
Experts
Version 2.0+ Is a completely NEW EA. Re-coded with new logic, safety features and variables for v2.0+ Intelligent algorithms continuously adapts to the ever changing market.  To back-test: Choose EURUSD 1 hour time-frame using current spread in every tick mode. Run test.  This system is an exact clone of a system I developed for a hedge fund under contract in Node.js. Identical systems can be found at big banks and prop firms on Wall Street.  Primary operation was designed for EURUSD H1 but add
Fox Wise
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
1 (1)
Experts
Built to handle trending, volatile,quiet, and range bound markets. Fox Wise can handle it all in stride. With a fleet of strategies  using standard indicators with repeating price patterns unique to USDJPY. No longer are you tied to 1 strategy prone to long periods of drawdown and stagnation!  Fox Wise operates on the USDJPY1 hour chart.   Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results! Plenty of activations (15). Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings! No grid, no martingale, no
Peregrine Scalper EA
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
Experts
Sophisticated   cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system. Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge
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琮hui qq2117721312
476
琮hui qq2117721312 2021.11.21 15:21 
 

官网买的很多ea了，可以加qq2117721312讨论

Uzochukwu Igbasi
1000
Uzochukwu Igbasi 2021.08.24 17:22 
 

A BIG PILE OF GABAGE!!!, refund pls!!

Shawn Zhi Wei Phang
389
Shawn Zhi Wei Phang 2021.04.20 12:27 
 

bad

tattila
1313
tattila 2021.04.18 15:20 
 

Hi Joseph, I bougth Foxwise and Luminary. I'm using it on real account. But so far i can not set it correctly . -20% DD. Would you please send me a setfile for both? I sent you a DM 4 days ago. No response. Zero star until I get the correct setfile or please refund.

Now is 18 may 2021: No response 1 since 1 month

nguyen le
89
nguyen le 2021.04.09 02:53 
 

Very bad EA, many big losses.Luckily, i haven't put it on a real account. Don't believe those fake reviews. This seller should refund

Fernando GOMES
646
Fernando GOMES 2021.04.04 19:01 
 

Good backtesting, Now waiting for the same on live account. I will update results here.

Guang Chen
2570
Guang Chen 2021.04.01 07:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cryptotraders
25
cryptotraders 2021.03.29 02:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Viktor Schaefer
190
Viktor Schaefer 2021.03.28 00:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Riyo Putra
665
Riyo Putra 2021.03.24 11:24 
 

I try to backtest it using TDS from 2003 to 2021, vary the spread and commission, the result is very amazing with very low drawdown. I can't wait to see how it performs in the live accounts

Haseeb Mazhar Ali
308
Haseeb Mazhar Ali 2021.03.20 09:31 
 

Gr8 backtest using TDS 99.9% with variable spread. It also passed the symbol shift test. Will need to see how it performs in the live market.

Thomas Lars Peter Karlsson
599
Thomas Lars Peter Karlsson 2021.03.19 07:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitrii Kozachenko
2445
Dmitrii Kozachenko 2021.03.17 22:00 
 

Fake EA

champ
152
champ 2021.03.13 06:41 
 

Great developer. Great team at CEF. Very Good EA.

Ka Kit Chan
362
Ka Kit Chan 2021.03.11 03:59 
 

This is my second time to purchase EA from Cutting Edge Forex LCC" since their performance is petty good and steady.

Iurii Moiseev
197
Iurii Moiseev 2021.03.09 14:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hong Wu Chen
309
Hong Wu Chen 2021.03.08 16:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yuki Toyota
253
Yuki Toyota 2021.03.02 09:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chong yan
985
chong yan 2021.02.26 02:51 
 

长期应该可以盈利吧，我猜

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