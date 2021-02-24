



Why limit yourself to 1 single strategy that is at the whim of the market, prone to long periods of drawdown and loss? Now you can release an army of strategies that can handle any market situation. Trending, volatile, range bound, it doesn't matter. Using standard indicators with price patterns Unique to EURUSD Luminary dominates in all conditions.

Luminary operates on the EURUSD 1 hour chart. Backt-test from 2003-Today to see the amazing results!

Plenty of activations (15).

Good News USA Traders! We have FIFO settings!

No grid, no martingale,

, no hard coded dates, no strategy tester manipulation, this is the REAL DEAL. Time shift the data, rename the data, the results speak for themselves!

Now you can get our Fox Wise EA free! Simply purchase Luminary and then leave feedback/review. Message us after and you will receive Fox Wise absolutely free!



