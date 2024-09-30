Magic Moving AI

Magic Moving AI

The Magic Moving AI indicator is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This tool is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision. You can easily activate this indicator and benefit from its advantages.

Unique Features:

  • Specialized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: While this indicator is capable of working in other timeframes, its primary focus is on these two timeframes to deliver optimal results.

  • Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Secret Strategy: This indicator is a key component of the NASDAQ 100 strategy, helping you identify the best entry and exit points.

  • Effectiveness in Various Market Conditions: This tool is based on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios specifically calibrated for the NASDAQ 100. Its performance over more than a year under various market conditions has shown significant results.

User Guide:

After activating the indicator, a moving average will be added to your chart. This average is calculated based on previous trading volumes, weights, and the prices of all executed trades. When the candles are above the moving average, it indicates an upward trend, while below it indicates a downward trend.

The entry signal for a new trade is generated when 80% of the candle's body crosses above the moving average and the candle closes. At this point, the color of the moving average changes, signaling an entry into the trade. Additionally, it is important to confirm these signals using other indicators, such as the Magic Moving AI, to enhance performance. It is always recommended to use one or two indicators for signal confirmation.

Special Offer:

This product is typically offered at a price of $120, but as a special promotion, you can acquire it for only $30.


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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