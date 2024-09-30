Magic SL AI

The indicator now available to you is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, particularly in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This tool is designed with precision and can also be used for other timeframes. All you need to do is activate it.

Key Features:

  • Specialized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: While this indicator can work in other timeframes, it delivers optimal results in these two timeframes.
  • Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Secret Strategy: This tool is a key component of this strategy, helping you identify the best exit points for trades.
  • Effective Results: The indicator is based on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios specifically calibrated for NASDAQ 100. Its performance over the past year has shown effectiveness and positive outcomes in various market conditions.

Indicator Usage Guide:

  • Adding the Indicator to the Chart: This indicator uses timeframes, market volatility, and past highs and lows to find the best exit points for trades. The indicator will draw a line above or below the chart, indicating optimal exit points.

Managing Stop Loss:

  • Setting Stop Loss: After setting your stop loss, adjust it considering the spread amount. As the line moves, change your stop loss position to exit at the best possible moment.
  • Important Note: Do not adjust your stop loss once the price hits the indicator line. Doing so may lead to losses in your trades.

Important Note:

The regular price of this product is $200, but for a limited time, it is available for only $50. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity!


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