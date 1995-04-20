Magic Moving AI

Magic Moving AI

The Magic Moving AI indicator is one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market. This tool is specifically designed for the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes and operates with high precision. You can easily activate this indicator and benefit from its advantages.

Unique Features:

  • Specialized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: While this indicator is capable of working in other timeframes, its primary focus is on these two timeframes to deliver optimal results.

  • Compatibility with the NASDAQ 100 Secret Strategy: This indicator is a key component of the NASDAQ 100 strategy, helping you identify the best entry and exit points.

  • Effectiveness in Various Market Conditions: This tool is based on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios specifically calibrated for the NASDAQ 100. Its performance over more than a year under various market conditions has shown significant results.

User Guide:

After activating the indicator, a moving average will be added to your chart. This average is calculated based on previous trading volumes, weights, and the prices of all executed trades. When the candles are above the moving average, it indicates an upward trend, while below it indicates a downward trend.

The entry signal for a new trade is generated when 80% of the candle's body crosses above the moving average and the candle closes. At this point, the color of the moving average changes, signaling an entry into the trade. Additionally, it is important to confirm these signals using other indicators, such as the Magic Moving AI, to enhance performance. It is always recommended to use one or two indicators for signal confirmation.

Special Offer:

This product is typically offered at a price of $120, but as a special promotion, you can acquire it for only $30.


