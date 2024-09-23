Super Magic Moving Pro

*Introducing the Golden Indicator for NASDAQ 100!*

Are you looking for a powerful tool to enhance your trading success in NASDAQ 100? Look no further! Our exclusive indicator

has been meticulously developed after two years of extensive research and analysis of NASDAQ 100’s movements.

This advanced moving average indicator utilizes golden ratio principles, Fibonacci levels, and Gann angles to pinpoint the

most precise crossover points between price and moving averages.

*Why Choose This Indicator?*

- *Effortless Setup:* Simply download and run it—no complex configurations needed!
- *Optimal Performance:* Best on 1-minute and 5-minute time frames, while still delivering excellent results across all time frames.
- *Trend Strength Detection:* Enter trades when a strong candlestick crosses the moving average (aim for over 80% of the body to be above the average).

*Part of the Magical Strategy!*  
This indicator is one of the three essential tools needed for the Magical Strategy in NASDAQ 100. It provides early entry

signals for trades, and to maximize your results, using the other two indicators (mentioned in the product description) is crucial.

*Unmatched Value!*  
The current price of this indicator is significantly lower than its true value. Get it now and take a substantial step toward your financial success!

Note: As you know, the demo version of any indicator or expert advisor cannot be displayed on the chart and can only be used for

testing in the Strategy Tester section of the program.

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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