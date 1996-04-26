Candel color NASDAQ

Advancing in NASDAQ 100 Trading with the Smart "Candle Color" Indicator

The indicator we offer is one of the good tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is designed with precision and scientific rigor and can also be used in other timeframes. All you need to do is activate it and leverage its power.

Unique Features:

  • Optimized Performance in 1-Minute and 5-Minute Timeframes: This indicator is specifically designed for these two timeframes as they present greater market volatility and numerous trading opportunities.

  • Introducing the "Candle Color" Indicator: The "Candle Color" indicator is one of the essential tools of this trading system, assisting you in making better decisions in your trades. This indicator changes the color of the candles on the chart, signaling that a trend change may be imminent.

    • Creating Confidence: The color changes of the candles enable traders to enter or exit trades at the right times. This feature can reduce the stress associated with decision-making and help traders act more confidently during critical moments.

    • Reducing Trading Stress: The color changes of the candles can create hidden stress for traders, leading them to close trades when the trend is still ongoing or to open new trades prematurely before any actual change in the trend has occurred.

    • Color Diversity: This indicator uses four different colors for the candles, clearly illustrating market conditions and assisting traders in making the best decisions.

  • Data-Driven Profitability: This tool is built on a combination of optimized indicators and golden ratios specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100 market. Over the course of more than a year, this indicator has provided positive results under various market conditions.

Special Offer: This product, normally priced at $500, is available for a limited time for just $100. With this special pricing, you can leverage this powerful tool to enhance your trading strategies!


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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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