Wa Candle Timer Percentage

Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form.
The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed.
The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color.
These are the settings:
1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color.
2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user.
3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set by the user.
4- Candle Timer Font Size.
5- Candle Timer font (e.g.: "Arial").
6- The user can add his/her own character between the candle timer and the percentage.

Önerilen ürünler
Basic Harmonic Pattern
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.56 (57)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, piyasanın tersine dönme noktalarını tahmin eden en popüler Harmonik Kalıpları tanımlar. Bu harmonik modeller, forex piyasasında sürekli tekrar eden ve gelecekteki olası fiyat hareketlerini öneren fiyat oluşumlarıdır / Ücretsiz MT5 Sürümü Buna ek olarak, bu gösterge yerleşik bir piyasaya giriş sinyalinin yanı sıra çeşitli kar alma ve zararı durdurma sinyallerine de sahiptir. Harmonik formasyon göstergesi kendi başına al/sat sinyalleri sağlayabilse de, bu sinyallerin diğer teknik gö
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
RSI Extreme Zone
Alexander Chertnik
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
The indicator highlights the value in "over Sold" and "over Bought" zones. in addition, arrow indicates the return of the value from the extreme zone. Indicator can be easily customized by the user including change of colors, with, levels and arrows. Combination with other market signals and analysis is necessary and provides more stable results. Alert is also available for user.
FREE
Harami Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
Göstergeler
Harami is a two candle pattern with recent candle formed inside the previous candle's high and low . It represents indecision in the market and is used for breakout price action trading strategy.  This indi fires all signals to a dashboard on the chart including pop_up alert, push to phone notification and email. Harami has two types, bullish and bearish pattern. Enter long for bullish Harami and enter short for bearish Harami. Inputs : Currency Symbols: EURUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,USDCAD (default) , u
FREE
PriceXover
Muhammad Robith
Göstergeler
This indicator maps price crossover with Simple Moving Average (SMA) for each candle. Works like a SMA but has non-repaint characteristic. How to Use: As stated before, this indicator works like a SMA. Use this to determine trend. When price is above this line then the uptrend is expected (downtrend if price below the line). 2 of these indicator (with different periods) can also generate buy/sell signal like 2 SMAs. When the lower period SMA crosses higher period SMA from below, then buy signal
FREE
Jerk Indicator
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
FREE
Engulfing Detector
Chia Leilypour
Göstergeler
This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle. Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.  The
FREE
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Lisek Stochastic
Darius Hans Lischka
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Lisek Stochastic   oscillator indicator with Alarm, Push Notifications and e-mail  Notifications. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend. The Stochastic indicator is lagging indicator, which means it don't predict where price is going, it is only providing data on where price has been !!! How to trade with Stochastic indicator: Trend following: As long
FREE
LineBreakMT4
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
Göstergeler
Key Features: Type of Indicator: Line Break Chart Indicator Usage: Identifying trend reversals and potential market turning points. Input Parameters: The primary input parameter is 'Lines_Break,' which represents the number of lines the price needs to move to create a new line in the opposite direction. How it works: The indicator draws green and red histogram bars to represent the line break chart. Green bars indicate an upward trend, and red bars indicate a downward trend. The indicator calcul
FREE
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
CCI Maestro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro , the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart. CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI) , dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirma
FREE
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Bearish Engulfing
Zaky Hamdoun
Göstergeler
Introduction and Description The indicator displays an arrow whenever a " Bearish Engulfing " is detected. The latter usually indicates the beginning of a downward trend. A bearish engulfing pattern is a technical chart pattern that signals lower prices to come. The pattern consists of an up candlestick followed by a large down candlestick that eclipses or "engulfs" the smaller up candle. The pattern can be important because it shows sellers have overtaken the buyers and are pushing the price mo
FREE
CandleStick Countdown
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
CandleStick Countdown – Mum Kapanış Süresi Geri Sayım Göstergesi CandleStick Countdown, mevcut mumun kapanmasına kalan dakika ve saniyeyi gerçek zamanlı olarak geri sayan basit ve kullanışlı bir MT4 göstergesidir. İşlem zamanlamasının doğruluğunu artırmaya yardımcı olur ve birçok trader tarafından tercih edilmektedir. Temel Özellikler Mevcut mumun kalan süresini "dakika:saniye" formatında gösterir Grafikte metin olarak görüntülenir ve yüksek görünürlük sağlar Görünüm, mevcut fiyata yakın otomati
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Göstergeler
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Upper and Lower Trendline
David Muriithi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator uses a different approach from the previous version to get it's trendlines. This method is derived from Orchard Forex, and the process of making the indicator is demonstrated in there video   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEaiurw56wY&t=1425s . The basic idea behind this indicator is it draws a   tangent line   on the highest levels and lowest levels of the bars used for calculation, while ensuring that the lines don't intersect with the bars in review (alittle confusing? I know
FREE
ON Trade Donchian Channel
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, ticaret grafiğinizde Donchian kanalını görsel olarak temsil etme amacını taşır. Donchian kanalı, belirli bir dönemde en yüksek yüksek ve en düşük düşük arasındaki aralığı gösteren basit bir teknik araçtır. Bu gösterge, fiyat hareketlerinin görsel analizini geliştirerek potansiyel kırılma ve trend devam noktalarına dair anlayış sunar. Donchian kanalı, bu seçeneği etkinleştirmeyi tercih ederseniz hem geçerli zaman dilimine hem de daha yüksek bir zaman dilimine uygulanabilir. Gösterge
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
ST Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Göstergeler
Engulfing candlestick patterns are   comprised of two bars on a price chart. They are used to indicate a market reversal. The second candlestick will be much larger than the first, so that it completely covers or 'engulfs' the length of the previous bar. By combining this with the ability to look at trend direction this indicator eliminates a lot of false signals that are normally generated if no overall trend is taken into consideration
FREE
MQLTA Candle Timer
MQL4 Trading Automation
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MQLTA Candle Timer is an indicator that can show you the details about a symbol/pair and alert you before the close of a candle. Used in swing trading and not only, it can help your strategies knowing and be ready before the close of a candle. How does it work Simply add the indicator to the chart and set the notifications options. You can load a minimalistic interface or a full interface. The alert will be sent once per candle. Parameters All the parameters, that you can see in the picture, a
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Thick Bold Candle
Van Cuong Tran
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description: Expand the width of your candles horizontally in MT4 to improve visibility when zooming in or out of the chart. Once attached to the chart, the indicator will automatically double the size of the candles compared to their normal value. Main indicator inputs: Body: size of the candle body Wick: size of the candle wick Additionally, you have the option to change the color of the candle body. We hope you find this free and useful indicator enjoyable!
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Trend easy
Wiktor Keller
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend easy простой трендовый индикатор в виде гистограмы. окно индикатора разделено на две части верхняя гистограма движение в бай, нижняя гистограма движениие в сел. Кроме гистограмы, сигнал индикатора дублируется на графике стрелками. В меню индикатора имеется количество баров в истории индикатора  значения периода для определения тренда разрешение рисования стрелок на графике код и цвета стрелок алерты и отступ стрелок
FREE
MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner
Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
Göstergeler
MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner , farklı zaman dilimleri ve araçlar arasında Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) seviyelerini takip etmenize yardımcı olur ve yeni bir sinyal tespit edildiğinde gerçek zamanlı bildirimler sağlar. Kullanıcı dostu ve düşük hesaplama gücü gereksinimi ile her bilgisayarda sorunsuz performans sunar. Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Araç Gruplama: Scanner, Piyasa İzleme listenizdeki tüm araçları toplar ve bunları kategorilere (Majörler, Minörler, Egzotikler, Diğerleri) ayırır. Ayarlar sayfasın
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Asian Session Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Asian Session Breakout EA – Akıllı ve hassas otomatik ticaret Asian Session Breakout EA, Asya seansı sırasında kırılma fırsatlarını ticaret yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır. Düşük volatilite döneminde oluşan fiyat aralığını belirler, onaylanmış kırılmayı bekler ve sıkı risk kontrolü ile kesin zamanlamayla işlemleri açar. EA, M5 zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiştir. Varsayılan olarak, Tokyo seansı sırasında GBPJPY üzerinde oldukça etkilidir. Diğer pariteler üzerinde
Engulfing Period
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Engulfing Period V75Killed İndikatörü: Ticaret Stratejinizi Değiştirin! (Bu indikatör ÖZELDİR ve yalnızca belirli amacı ve değerini bilen trader'lar için tasarlanmıştır.) Engulfing Period V75Killed İndikatörü, birden fazla zaman diliminde önemli engulfing dönemlerini zahmetsizce belirlemek isteyen trader'lar için bir devrim niteliğindedir. Engulfing bölgelerini grafiğinizde doğrudan işaretleyerek, bu indikatör zamandan tasarruf etmenizi sağlar ve yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını yakalama
FREE
WaCandleTimerMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT5 , ana grafikte mevcut mumun kapanmasına kalan süreyi canlı geri sayım olarak gösterir. Bar sonuna yaklaştıkça zamanlayıcının rengi değişir (varsayılan: mum süresinin ~%95’i geçtiğinde, yani ~%5 süre kaldığında). Hafif, net ve işlemleri mum kapanışına göre senkronize eden trader’lar için idealdir. Öne çıkan özellikler Her sembol ve zaman dilimi için kapanışa kadar gerçek zamanlı geri sayım . Mum bitime yaklaştığında renk değişimi (varsayılan eşik ≈ %95 geçildi). Temiz ve göze
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT5 , MT5 grafiğinizde bir sonraki mum oluşana kadar kalan süreyi gösteren güçlü ve kullanıcı dostu bir göstergedir. Mum kapanış sürelerinin farkında olmanıza yardımcı olarak daha iyi işlem yürütme ve karar verme sağlar. Temel Özellikler : Mevcut mum için geri sayım sayacı gösterir. Kalan süre, kullanıcı tarafından tanımlanan yüzde seviyesinin altına düştüğünde renk değiştirir. Belirli bir yüzdeye ulaşıldığında özelleştirilebilir uyarı verir. Yazı tipi ve renkler tama
FREE
Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Türkçe (Turkish): Tamamen özelleştirilebilir – Aralık süresi, renkler, çizgi stilleri ve risk-getiri ayarları gibi parametreleri değiştirerek göstergenizi kendi işlem stilinize göre uyarlayın. İşlem seviyelerinin görselleştirilmesi – Kırılma koşullarına bağlı olarak giriş fiyatı, zarar durdurma (SL) ve kar alma (TP) seviyelerini otomatik olarak çizer. Uzman Danışmanlar (EAs) ile sorunsuz entegrasyon – Otomatik stratejileriniz üzerinde tam kontrol sağlayarak RSI, Hareketli Ortalamalar,
FREE
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asya Seansı Kırılım Stratejisi | M5 Zaman Dilimi İçin Tam Otomatik Expert Advisor %100 Otomatik Alım-Satım Sistemi GBPJPY Asian Breakout , GBPJPY döviz çifti için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir tam otomatik işlem robotudur . Asya seansındaki yatay piyasa aralığını (range) tespit ederek, bu aralığın kırılımında işlem açar. M5 (5 dakikalık) zaman dilimine göre optimize edilmiştir ve net giriş mantığı, dinamik risk yönetimi ve zaman filtreleme sistemiyle istikrarlı,
FREE
Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer MT4 , MT4 grafiğinizde bir sonraki mum oluşana kadar kalan süreyi gösteren güçlü ve kullanıcı dostu bir göstergedir. Bu araç, mum kapanış sürelerinin farkında olmanıza yardımcı olarak daha iyi işlem kararları almanızı sağlar. Temel Özellikler : Mevcut mum için geri sayım göstergesi Kalan süre belirlenen yüzdelik değerin altına düşerse renk değiştirir v3.00 ile yeni: Belirli bir yüzdeye ulaşıldığında özelleştirilebilir uyarı Yazı tipi ve renkler tamamen özelleştirilebi
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
FREE
WaSwap MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSwap MT5 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
FREE
WaSpread MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSpread MT5 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
WaSwap MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
FREE
Engulfing Period MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
Engulfing Period V75Killed (MT4) – Piyasadaki Dönüş Noktalarını Doğru Şekilde Belirleyin! (Bu gösterge ÖZELDİR ve yalnızca değerini bilen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır.) Engulfing Period V75Killed , MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş güçlü bir göstergedir. Boğa (Bullish) ve Ayı (Bearish) Engulfing formasyonlarını otomatik olarak tespit ederek, en önemli fiyat dönüş bölgelerini grafik üzerinde doğrudan işaretler. Bu sayede yüksek olasılıklı işlem fırsatlarını hızlı ve kolay bir şekilde yakalayabi
FREE
WaSpread MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt