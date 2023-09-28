Thick Bold Candle

Expand the width of your candles horizontally in MT4 to improve visibility when zooming in or out of the chart.

Once attached to the chart, the indicator will automatically double the size of the candles compared to their normal value.

Body: size of the candle body

Wick: size of the candle wick

Description:Main indicator inputs:

Additionally, you have the option to change the color of the candle body.

We hope you find this free and useful indicator enjoyable!



