WaCandleTimerMT5
- Göstergeler
- Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
- Sürüm: 1.0
Wa Candle Timer MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form.
When it remains less than 5% before the current candle will be closed, the color of the time changed.
These are the settings:
1- Color of Candle Timer when it remains MORE than 5% percentage of current bar to be closed.
2- Color of Candle Timer when it remains LESS than 5% percentage of current bar to be closed.
3- Candle Timer Font Size.
4- Candle Timer font (e.g.: "Arial").