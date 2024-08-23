CM Ema Trend Bars

5

Introducing CM EMA Trend Bars MT5, an innovative indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify market trends using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). This powerful tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to enhance their trading strategies and capitalize on market movements.

With CM EMA Trend Bars MT5, you gain a competitive edge by receiving timely trading signals based on price action. It allows you to make informed decisions, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced trading environment.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signals for automated trading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Delivers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • Push Notifications: Sends instant push notifications to your mobile app for monitoring trades on the go.
  • Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, enabling you to stay informed even when away from your trading terminal.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, for flexible trading strategies.
  • Signal Generation: Utilizes EMA to measure trends, triggering BUY signals when price exceeds the EMA and SELL signals when it falls below.
  • Visual Output: Displays clear color-coded bars on the chart, indicating uptrends and downtrends at a glance.
  • Performance: Offers fast execution with minimal lag, allowing for real-time trading without delays.
  • Customization: Features adjustable input parameters, providing flexibility to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

CM EMA Trend Bars MT5 is an essential tool for traders using MetaTrader 5, enabling effective trend analysis and timely decision-making.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags CM EMA Trend Bars MT5, trading, indicator, MetaTrader, EMA, trading signals, alerts, trend analysis, forex, stock trading, market trends, trading strategy, technical analysis, day trading, swing trading, investment

Reviews 3
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.09.14 06:33 
 

Gute Arbeit. Danke!!

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.09.04 13:05 
 

Very good indicator. Thank you yery much!

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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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The Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4 is a sophisticated trading indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, providing traders with a powerful tool to enhance their decision-making process. By aggregating signals from multiple technical indicators, this tool equips both novice and experienced traders with the insights needed to identify high-probability setups in various financial markets. With the Ultimate Confluence Signal MT4, you can effectively filter out market noise and capitalize on al
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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2025.09.14 06:33 
 

Gute Arbeit. Danke!!

baik6211
86
baik6211 2025.09.07 05:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.09.04 13:05 
 

Very good indicator. Thank you yery much!

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.09.04 13:16
Thanks for the feedback
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