Pips In Dream by Ssc

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC

Professional Market Structure and OTE Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use market structure, BOS, CHOCH and Optimal Trade Entry concepts.

The Expert Advisor combines two independent entry modules:

  1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

  2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

Each module can analyze the market independently and execute trades when its selected conditions are satisfied.

The EA is designed primarily for Gold/XAUUSD, but it can also be tested on Forex pairs and other instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Entry Modules

1. BOS/CHOCH Market Structure Module

The market structure module identifies important swing highs, swing lows and structural price breaks.

It can detect:

  • Break of Structure

  • Change of Character

  • Trend Continuation Break

  • Bias Change

  • Bullish structure signals

  • Bearish structure signals

  • Breakout confirmations

  • Sweep-reversal opportunities

  • Structure-level retests

The trader can select:

  • Structure Timeframe

  • Execution Timeframe

  • Break confirmation by candle body or wick

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • BOS-only trading

  • CHOCH-only trading

  • Retest requirement

  • Directional candle confirmation

  • Sweep-reversal entry

  • Candle-close confirmation

The Structure Timeframe and Execution Timeframe can also be set to the same timeframe.

2. SMC Optimal Trade Entry Module

The Optimal Trade Entry module searches for retracement opportunities inside configurable Fibonacci OTE zones.

The default OTE area is based on the retracement between:

  • 61.8%

  • 78.6%

The module can use separate timeframes for:

  • Trend analysis

  • Impulse detection

  • Trade execution

OTE confirmation can include:

  • Trend alignment

  • Impulse Break of Structure

  • Engulfing candle

  • Pin bar

  • Inside bar

  • Liquidity sweep

  • Market structure shift

  • Fair Value Gap

  • Volume confirmation

The minimum confirmation score can be adjusted from the EA inputs.

Entry Module Selection

The trader can select how the two entry modules should operate.

Available modes include:

  • Structure Module only

  • OTE Module only

  • Either valid module

In Either Module mode, BOS/CHOCH and OTE can generate their own valid signals independently.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC supports multi-timeframe market analysis.

The trader can separately configure:

  • Market Structure Timeframe

  • BOS/CHOCH Execution Timeframe

  • OTE Trend Timeframe

  • OTE Impulse Timeframe

  • OTE Execution Timeframe

The EA can therefore detect the larger market structure on a higher timeframe while searching for trade confirmation on a lower execution timeframe.

Automatic Trade Timeframe Cycle

The EA includes an optional automatic timeframe cycle.

The trader can select three execution timeframes, such as:

  • First trade: M1

  • Second trade: M3

  • Third trade: M5

After the complete trade or basket closes, the EA moves to the next selected timeframe.

After the third timeframe, the cycle starts again from the first timeframe.

This feature can be disabled from the input settings.

Big Breakout Candle Protection

The EA includes a configurable big-candle protection system.

It can prevent entries when the breakout, sweep or retest candle is excessively large.

The filter can check:

  • Maximum candle range based on ATR

  • Maximum candle body based on ATR

  • Maximum candle range in pips

  • Maximum candle body in pips

  • Maximum close distance beyond the structure level

  • Breakout candle size

  • Sweep-reversal candle size

  • Retest and entry candle size

This protection is designed to reduce entries after highly extended or abnormal candles.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

The EA uses ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculations.

The trader can configure:

  • ATR period

  • Volatility multiplier

  • Stop Loss multiplier

  • TP1 multiplier

  • TP2 multiplier

  • TP3 multiplier

The broker-side Take Profit can be selected from:

  • No broker Take Profit

  • TP1

  • TP2

  • TP3

Optional partial closing can also be enabled at the selected target levels.

Lot Size and Risk Management

Two lot-management methods are available.

Fixed Lot

The trader can select a fixed lot size for each first entry.

Risk Percentage

The EA can calculate the lot size according to:

  • Account equity

  • Selected risk percentage

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss distance

  • Symbol tick value

  • Broker volume limits

A free-margin check is performed before sending a trade request.

If sufficient margin is unavailable, the trade is skipped instead of forcing an unsafe order request.

Pips Trailing Stop

The Pips Trailing system includes:

  • Trailing activation level

  • Trailing distance

  • Trailing step

The trailing stop starts only after the selected profit distance is reached.

Money Trailing Protection

The Money Trailing system manages positions according to monetary profit.

The trader can configure:

  • Money trailing activation profit

  • Profit-lock amount

  • Money trailing step

This allows trade protection based on account-currency profit instead of only price distance.

Breakeven Protection

The EA includes automatic breakeven management.

The trader can select:

  • Breakeven activation in pips

  • Profit-lock distance in pips

After the activation level is reached, the Stop Loss can be moved beyond the entry price to protect part of the open profit.

Optional Recovery System

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC includes an optional same-direction recovery system.

The recovery system is disabled by default in the commercial version.

When enabled, a recovery trade can open only after the original valid strategy trade moves into the selected loss distance.

Recovery settings include:

  • Recovery distance in pips

  • Recovery lot multiplier

  • Maximum recovery trades

  • Same Stop Loss and Take Profit as the first trade

  • Recovery Stop Loss and Take Profit adjustment

  • Margin protection before every recovery trade

The first trade must always come from a valid BOS/CHOCH or OTE signal.

The recovery system does not create the original market entry.

Combined Basket Management

When multiple same-direction positions are open, the EA can manage them as one combined basket.

Basket management includes:

  • Volume-weighted average entry

  • Combined basket profit

  • Basket breakeven

  • Basket pips trailing

  • Basket money trailing

  • Basket profit lock

  • Complete basket liquidation

  • Basket close retries

  • Orphan-position protection

When a basket-protection condition is triggered, the EA attempts to close all related positions together.

One Trade and Signal Protection

The EA includes protection against unwanted duplicate trades.

Available controls include:

  • Wait until the current trade closes

  • One trade per signal

  • Maximum positions per symbol

  • Long trades ON/OFF

  • Short trades ON/OFF

  • Separate magic number

  • Spread filter

  • Slippage and deviation control

  • Trade-skip reason logging

Trading Schedule

The trader can define the EA trading session.

Available settings include:

  • Trading time ON/OFF

  • Start time

  • End time

  • Optional close at the end of the trading session

The trading schedule uses the broker server time.

Daily Account Protection

Daily account-protection settings include:

  • Daily profit target

  • Daily loss limit

  • Include open floating profit

  • Close positions when the daily limit is reached

  • Stop new entries after the daily limit is reached

The daily protection resets automatically on the next broker trading day.

Chart Visuals

The EA provides visual market information directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart.

Visual features include:

  • Bullish and bearish structure colors

  • BOS/CHOCH lines and labels

  • OTE zones

  • Entry level

  • Stop Loss level

  • TP1 level

  • TP2 level

  • TP3 level

  • Trend-colored candles

  • Buy and sell signal markers

  • Information panel

  • Current entry-module status

  • Open-position information

  • Daily profit information

  • Active timeframe information

Visual objects can be enabled or disabled from the EA inputs.

Recommended Usage

The EA is primarily designed for:

  • Gold/XAUUSD

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Multi-timeframe structure trading

  • BOS and CHOCH trading

  • SMC Optimal Trade Entry analysis

Before using the EA on a live account:

  • Test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Run it on a demo account

  • Verify the broker symbol specifications

  • Check spread and commission conditions

  • Use a conservative lot size

  • Keep recovery disabled until it has been fully tested

  • Optimize the settings for the selected symbol and timeframe

Important Risk Information

PIPS IN DREAM by SSC is a trading tool and does not guarantee profit.

Trading results may vary because of:

  • Market conditions

  • Broker execution

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Commission

  • Symbol specifications

  • Account leverage

  • Selected timeframe

  • User-selected settings

The optional recovery system increases exposure and trading risk. It should be used only after proper testing and with suitable account capital.

Past backtest or historical performance does not guarantee future results.


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Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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