EA Semi Auto Trade
- Experts
- Santi Dankamjad
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 28 août 2024
- Activations: 5
Semi-Automatic Trading EA Description
This EA is designed for semi-automatic trading, requiring the user to have a good understanding of the following functions:
-
Automatic Trading with 3 MAs: The EA analyzes and trades based on signals generated by three Moving Averages (MA). Users must configure the MA settings according to their strategy.
-
Drawing Trendlines: Users can draw trendlines on the trading platform to identify market trends. The EA will place trades when the price breaks through the trendlines drawn by the user.
-
Setting Trade Times: Using vertical lines on the chart, users can schedule trade entry times. The EA will set up trades in advance according to the time specified by the vertical lines.
-
Importing Custom Indicators: The EA supports the import of custom indicators that users can add to the system to enhance analysis and decision-making.
-
Market Execution Trading: The EA can execute trades instantly based on the current market price (Market Execution), suitable for users who need fast execution.
Warning: Use this EA with caution. Test thoroughly on a demo account before using it with real money. Trading involves significant risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.