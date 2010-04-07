MWRecovery

MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing stop is activated to maximize your profit.

How it works :

  1. The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders. 
  2. New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you have selected in the utility panel(Recovery Mode & Distance & Dynamic Recovery Mode & its Methods).
  3. The algorithm finds the breakeven point.
  4. If, in the direction of trades, we pass the breakeven point equal to the minimum profit that you have set in the utility panel, a trailing stop will be activated.
  5. Finally, all your trades are closed with a good profit by trailing stop.

Click here to know more settings and how the utility works.

MT5 version.

Signals made with this algorithm.==>  signal

Advantages :

  1. You can use this utility in manual trades or simultaneously with one or more EAs. 
  2. Easy installation.
  3. Has a graphic panel for easy use.

Note:

  • This utility is not multi-currency and works only on the pair it is installed on. 
  • This utility alone is not able to open trades, but it recovers your losing trades.
  • Attention, MWRecovery is a utility and not an expert advisor, so you can't backtest it in the strategy tester.

Plus de l'auteur
Rango Gold MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
Rango MT4
Mehdi Safar
Experts
The price of this expert will increase to the same price as its MT5 version. Rango EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on 28 currency pairs . The superiority of this ea over other competitors: MultiCurrency in one chart.( Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it ) Real money
Rango MT5
Mehdi Safar
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello to all the hardworking people in the trade field, smart people who are looking for the realization of their dreams.If you are looking for stable and continuous profit, we are proud to help you. Rango EA is a fully automated trading robot that utilizes complex calculations based on various strategies, including patterns and indicators, alongside trading skills developed over years of experience. It has been optimized for 28 currency pairs . Advantages over competitors: MultiCurrency in one
Rango Gold
Mehdi Safar
Experts
Discount only for a specific customer. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations in some broker Sett
MWRecovery MT5
Mehdi Safar
Utilitaires
MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing   stop is activated to maximize your profit. How it works : The utility resets StopLoss levels for all processed orders.  New trades will be placed if the conditions are met according to what you hav
Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
Mehdi Safar
Indicateurs
Unlock Market Insights: Dynamic Trend Analysis with Statistical Precision for MT5 Are you seeking a deeper understanding of market movements? Many traditional tools may not fully capture the complex, non-linear dynamics often seen in financial markets. This can sometimes lead to uncertainty in identifying subtle trend shifts. Introducing Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer – an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your market analysis. Unlike some conventional tools, Adaptive PolyBands Optimizer
