MWRECOVERY : Features & How to use





MWRecovery is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions.When the market moves by a certain amount against the direction of a trade and brings it to a loss, the system opens other trades in the same direction at specified intervals. Once these trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing stop is activated to maximize your profit.



Overview of the panel and its contents :





Recovery Mode :

By placing a tick in the corresponding checkbox, you can enable recovery mode and disable it by removing the tick.

Enable mode

Unable mode





Distance(in point) :

By setting the number of this part, you can set the interval of your recovery levels.









Dynamic Recovery Mode :

If this option is selected, both distance conditions and one of the dynamic recovery methods must be active in order to take recovery levels.





EMA Dynamic Recovery Method :

If this method is selected, recovery levels are taken by the cross of exponential moving averages.





Stoch Dynamic Recovery Method :

If this method is selected, recovery levels are taken when the cross of the signal and main buffers of the stochastic indicator is below the down(or up) level selected by you in the inputs section.









Bollinger Dynamic Recovery Method :

If this method is selected, recovery levels are taken when the closing price of the previous candle is below the lower band (for buy recovery trades) or above the upper band (for sell recovery trades) of the Bollinger Band indicator and the price has returned to the bands at the current moment.









Recovery Trailing Stop(in point) :

Once recovery trades reach a certain profit, a magic trailing stop is activated to maximize profit.

Minimum Profit:

The minimum distance that needs to be traveled from breakeven point to activate the recovery trailing stop.



