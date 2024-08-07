Algorithm indicators

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Read carefully before starting

When you turn on the indicator, leave it for about an hour or two. It will automatically collect the data, and then its shape will be complete and it will start balancing the new data.

We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis

You will see the entry point that you will use to get a good deal

At each intersection there is an opportunity for a deal that the indicator shows you through a mark

It is recommended to use the indicator only in long periods of time, more than half an hour, the opportunities are clear and at a rate of 70 percent

The indicator is still under development in order to add new features and may be transferred to Expert in the future

The initial price will be $ 30 for the current full version

Once the latest version is released, the subscription will be monthly

You can enjoy now and make profits and do not forget that Forex requires patience and do not be greedy when you make profits

You can become a billionaire, a drop of water over time fills the cup
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Algorithm Trend
Abderrazzak Larhouali
Indicators
Welcome, thank you for choosing us Read carefully before starting If you want to trade on a demo account, put the indicator there. If you want to trade on a real account, put the indicator there and wait about two hours for the data to be collected again. The data differs between the demo and real accounts in several factors. We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis You will see the entry point that you will use to get a
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