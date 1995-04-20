Algorithm indicators

When you turn on the indicator, leave it for about an hour or two. It will automatically collect the data, and then its shape will be complete and it will start balancing the new data.

We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis

You will see the entry point that you will use to get a good deal

At each intersection there is an opportunity for a deal that the indicator shows you through a mark

It is recommended to use the indicator only in long periods of time, more than half an hour, the opportunities are clear and at a rate of 70 percent

The indicator is still under development in order to add new features and may be transferred to Expert in the future

The initial price will be $ 30 for the current full version

Once the latest version is released, the subscription will be monthly

You can enjoy now and make profits and do not forget that Forex requires patience and do not be greedy when you make profits

You can become a billionaire, a drop of water over time fills the cup
