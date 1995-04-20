Algorithm indicators
- Göstergeler
- Abderrazzak Larhouali
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Read carefully before starting
When you turn on the indicator, leave it for about an hour or two. It will automatically collect the data, and then its shape will be complete and it will start balancing the new data.
We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis
You will see the entry point that you will use to get a good deal
At each intersection there is an opportunity for a deal that the indicator shows you through a mark
It is recommended to use the indicator only in long periods of time, more than half an hour, the opportunities are clear and at a rate of 70 percent
The indicator is still under development in order to add new features and may be transferred to Expert in the future
The initial price will be $ 30 for the current full version
Once the latest version is released, the subscription will be monthly
