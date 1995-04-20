Algorithm indicators

Welcome, thank you for choosing us

Read carefully before starting When you turn on the indicator, leave it for about an hour or two. It will automatically collect the data, and then its shape will be complete and it will start balancing the new data.

We offer you the latest indicators that will help you make decisions after creating your own technical analysis





You will see the entry point that you will use to get a good deal





At each intersection there is an opportunity for a deal that the indicator shows you through a mark





It is recommended to use the indicator only in long periods of time, more than half an hour, the opportunities are clear and at a rate of 70 percent





The indicator is still under development in order to add new features and may be transferred to Expert in the future





The initial price will be $ 30 for the current full version





Once the latest version is released, the subscription will be monthly





You can enjoy now and make profits and do not forget that Forex requires patience and do not be greedy when you make profits





You can become a billionaire, a drop of water over time fills the cup