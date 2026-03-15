Support Resistance Breakout Indicator

Introducing the Support and Resistance Breakout MT5, an essential trading indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 users. This powerful tool automatically identifies critical support and resistance levels, providing traders with reliable breakout signals for high-probability trade setups in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets.

With the Support and Resistance Breakout MT5, traders benefit from improved accuracy in spotting potential trend reversals and continuations. By leveraging established price action principles, this indicator enhances your trading strategy, allowing you to capitalize on momentum shifts while minimizing false signals, making it ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders alike.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize automated signal-based trading.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility for all trading strategies.

Accurate Signal Generation: Uses ZigZag patterns to identify significant support and resistance levels, providing reliable buy/sell signals.

Non-Repainting: All signals are confirmed on candle closes, ensuring no repainting of past signals for dependable trading decisions.

Visual Indicators: Displays clear arrow signals on the chart for easy identification of breakout points.

Customizable Alerts: Allows you to set personalized alert parameters to suit your trading style and preferences.

Comprehensive Performance: Fast execution and backtestability, making it suitable for various currency pairs and market conditions.

Experience the benefits of the Support and Resistance Breakout MT5 and elevate your trading strategy on MetaTrader 5.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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