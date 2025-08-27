Support Resistance Breakout Indicator

Elevate your breakout trading with the Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5, a powerful ZigZag-driven tool that dynamically identifies support and resistance zones, delivering confirmed breakout signals for high-probability entries in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Drawing from established price action principles outlined on sites like Investopedia and BabyPips, where breakouts from support/resistance are hailed for signaling trend reversals or continuations by shifting buyer-seller dynamics, this indicator has earned praise in trading communities such as Reddit's r/Daytrading and r/Forex, as well as Forex Factory forums, with users reporting up to 75% accuracy in spotting valid breaks, reduced false signals through close-based triggers, and enhanced win rates by 15-30% when paired with basic confirmations—often transforming choppy sessions into profitable opportunities. Key benefits include precise detection of breakout points to capitalize on momentum, adaptive volatility handling via ATR-scaled zones for fewer whipsaws, integrated stop-loss and take-profit projections for superior risk-reward ratios (e.g., 1:2 or better), and seamless alerts to enable hands-free monitoring, making it a go-to for scalpers, day traders, and swing strategies focused on support/resistance trading without needing extra indicators.

The Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5 plots green rectangles for support zones and red for resistance, derived from ZigZag pivot highs/lows when consecutive swings align within a user-defined gap threshold (default 0.5 ATR multiple), with green upward arrows (BreakoutUP buffer) indicating buy signals on resistance breaks and red downward arrows (BreakoutDOWN buffer) for sell signals on support breaks—all non-repainting and triggered solely on candle closes for lag-free reliability. It leverages ATR for zone calibration and post-breakout risk calculations, exposing 8 buffers (ZigZag, ATR, Stoploss, three TakeProfits) computed from subsequent pivots or fixed multiples, ideal for EA automation and backtesting. Fine-tune with ZigZag inputs (Depth 12, Deviation 10, Backstep 3) to adjust sensitivity, rectangle aesthetics (dashed style, fill enabled, customizable colors/width), and comprehensive alerts (pop-ups, push notifications, emails—defaults enabled) for multi-timeframe versatility. Standout advantages encompass efficient price action analysis to filter noise in volatile forex environments, low-risk entries via confirmed trend strength signals, full EA compatibility for strategy building, and visual SL/TP labels to optimize trade management—empowering traders to capture reversals, continuations, and breakouts with confidence in any asset class.

Also available for MT4: Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT4

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • ZigZag-Driven Zones: Automatically detects and plots support (green rectangles) and resistance (red rectangles) using pivot highs/lows with adjustable Depth (12), Deviation (10), and Backstep (3) for accurate price action mapping.

  • Confirmed Breakout Signals: Generates non-repainting arrows on candle closes—green up for buy (resistance break) and red down for sell (support break)—via BreakoutUP/DOWN buffers, ensuring reliable trend reversal or continuation alerts.

  • Adaptive Gap Threshold: Employs a tunable GAP_THRESHOLD (default 0.5) scaled to ATR for zone validation, filtering minor fluctuations and adapting to market volatility in forex, commodities, or indices.

  • Integrated Risk Tools: Calculates and displays Stoploss plus three TakeProfit levels from ZigZag swings or fixed multiples, with buffers for seamless EA incorporation and visual labels for quick decision-making.

  • Customizable Visuals: Rectangle settings include colors (green support, red resistance), style (dashed default), width (2), fill (enabled), and more for personalized chart clarity without clutter.

  • Multi-Alert System: Configurable notifications (alerts, push, email—all enabled by default) for new breakouts, supporting hands-off monitoring across all symbols and timeframes.

  • EA-Friendly Buffers: 8 exposed buffers (ZigZag, ATR, Stoploss, TakeProfits) enable easy integration into expert advisors for automated breakout strategies and multi-symbol testing.

  • Versatile and Efficient: Works lag-free on any asset or timeframe, focusing on pure price action for low-risk entries, with no repainting or additional indicators required.

  • User-Centric Design: Simple setup with overall input guide, ideal for beginners to pros in capturing support/resistance breakouts for enhanced profitability.

The Support Resistance Breakout Indicator MT5 is a must-have for traders harnessing price action, offering automated zone detection, actionable breakout signals, and smart risk projections to filter noise, confirm trend strength, and drive consistent gains in dynamic markets.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags support resistance breakout indicator mt5 zigzag breakout trading forex price action non-repainting signals atr zones trend reversal continuation alerts ea compatible stoploss takeprofit volatility adaptation


