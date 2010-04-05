Algotreyding EA

Hi This is the first robot that trades AUDNZD|NZDCAD|GBPAUD|GBPCAD!

I check the news every single day and I take advantage of any opportunity that has technical, fundamental, and sentimental confirmation! The money will come out of impatience traders' pockets to patient's pockets! 

In this market, you're going to compete with smart people! They're trying to get your money, and you're trying to get theirs! Using the most accurate and active market analysis, I'll do my best! Wish you luck!


Prodotti consigliati
FTMO passing EA High risk MT4
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management
SPYDR Pro EA
Mhmwd Hsn Mhmwd Mhmd
Experts
Why Choose SPYDR Pro EA?   Optimized for Indices : Perfectly tailored for trading major indices like   US 500, US 30, US 100, and DAX .   Daily Timeframe Strategy : Works exclusively on the   Daily (D1) chart , ensuring low-frequency, high-probability trades.   Advanced Risk Management : Built-in stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels to protect your capital.   No Martingale or Grid Strategies : Safe and sustainable trading approach without risky money management techniques.   User
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Mini Martinel
Xu Wu Peng
5 (1)
Experts
Mini Martinel is a Martingale EA. Its biggest feature is that it can run well for $100 , even $50, and it is not limited to one currency pair. Multiple currency pairs can be used . I personally think that Martin EA is a high-risk gambling behavior, so I hope to participate with the least amount of money, but everyone knows that Martin's theoretical basis is to have unlimited money, so this EA may lose money. Of course, I have limited the amount of loss to it. Under the low-risk mode, the $50 sto
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO   Забудьте о красивых тестах на истории — советник Night Rider EA уже работает на опережение! Посмотрим правде в глаза: самая большая проблема большинства автоматических торговых систем заключается в том, что все они показывают очень хорошие результаты при тестировании на истории, но лишь немногие из них действительно работают на реальных счетах. Это очень неприятно, особенно когда вы доверяете им свои кровно заработанные деньги. (Не говоря уже о куче советников
Elite Ranger
Amirhossein Heydarijokani
Experts
Niente Martingala Niente anti-martingala Nessuna griglia Niente HFT Nessun raddoppio Ogni posizione ha il suo Stoploss Raccomandazioni per questo EA Consiglio vivamente   EURCHF   , ma anche le coppie di valute EURJPY e EURCAD avrebbero buoni risultati. Per EURCHF   si consiglia di utilizzare M30, ma anche M5, M15, H1 sono buoni intervalli temporali. EA dovrebbe funzionare su un buon account   ECN   . La media   risparmiata   non dovrebbe essere superiore a   10 punti   . Il livello di arresto
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
Grid Averaging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
News Robot MT4
Andrey Tatarinov
4.48 (42)
Experts
News Robot 4.0 Durante il rilascio di notizie economiche, il prezzo può superare decine di punti solo nel primo minuto dopo il rilascio. Il trading manuale durante l'alta volatilità è molto rischioso, poiché è difficile rispondere rapidamente alle quotazioni in rapida evoluzione e agli indicatori dei comunicati stampa attuali. Per fare trading sulle notizie, è necessario preparare uno scenario in anticipo, prescrivere il massimo rischio. Usa un robot professionale specializzato per fare tradi
Stochastic Forex EA
Steve Zoeger
5 (10)
Experts
Stochastic Forex EA Forex Robot ️Little advice to increase the profit. ️You can also run the robot on multiple charts at the same time. Try the following example: EUR/USD Chart 4H EUR/USD Chart 1H ️EUR/USD Chart 30min EUR/USD Chart 15min Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames ️  Check the Video for set ups https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 Stochastic as Main Indicator     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout con precisione degli ordini in sospeso "Nusantara" è un Expert Advisor (EA) basato su una strategia breakout box potenziata con l'esecuzione di ordini in sospeso distanziati e dotato di un sistema di commutazione della gestione del rischio. Progettato per trader seri che desiderano una strategia automatizzata e sicura che rimanga flessibile di fr
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Xauusd snake
Marco Antonio Dorantes Manrriquez
Experts
Here's an attractive English description for your MT4 EA: XAUUSD SNAKE EA - Master Gold Trading with Lethal Precision The Most Intelligent Predator in Automated Trading XAUUSD Snake isn't just another Expert Advisor: it's a precision-engineered machine designed to extract consistent profits from the world's most volatile and lucrative market - GOLD. Key Features: Over 90% Win Rate Proven algorithm with exceptional results Consistent performance across different market conditions Hi
Battle Bot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This robot is designed to trade based on supply and demand, It trades currency pairs.  Use this robot on the m1 and m5 timeframe. avoid using the robot during news as this can have a negative affect on the performance of this EA. This robot uses the alligator indicator with the RSI indicator to get its entries. Its aim is to catch the lowest and highest points of a market trend during the specific time period.
OGNSFA system
Sirojiddin Nosirov
Experts
Live signal: https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1809948?source=Site Fully automated Expert Advisor OGNSFA system . The Expert Advisor works on the basis of neural networks. There is a possibility of choosing a fixed lot and an autolot. The EA has the ability to choose the trading time.  If you trade in 7 pairs, the system works normally with a minimum deposit of $ 5 000. You can use cent accounts. You will earn more if you use a broker with fewer spreads. Recommendations An ECN account with a
Fluffy Sheep
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
this is an EA which trades based on the trend detected by robot. EA seeking for good opportunities for Entry-Management and Exit trades. Can be used for all forex pairs but it's better to use it on Gold symbol and H1 TimeFrame.  The robot has strong mathematical logic to detect good  opportunities and as long as market is trendy it's making money for you. but if there were a situation to reversal the EA automatically starts to manage toward close trades as low as loss possible. Since the contra
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Satoshi Scalper
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – Expert Advisor BTCUSD M5 Satoshi Nakamoto è un Expert Advisor specializzato, progettato esclusivamente per BTCUSD sul timeframe M5. Combina ingressi basati sull'RSI con uscite basate sull'ADX, oltre a solidi livelli di gestione del rischio. L'obiettivo: catturare i micro-movimenti di Bitcoin mantenendo al contempo una rigorosa protezione del conto. Caratt
Rebatron
Agus Santoso
Experts
Blog MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764099 Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – EA di copertura triangolare per strategie multi-coppia a bassa fluttuazione Rebatron è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza un metodo di copertura triangolare su tre principali coppie di valute (esempio): EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP Aprendo posizioni sincronizzate su queste coppie, Rebatron f
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
DynamicGrid
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Key concepts of Dynamic grid trading system -Dynamic Grid uses a simple grid basis from dynamic grid development, the number of orders that vary according to data. -Take advantage of the volatility of the product.  -Use volatility to help in zone consolidation and manage position sizes. -Trading grids according to price directions can use the advantage to adjust costs and can reduce the increase of drawdown. -Not stoploss is a zone management. -Do not need a martingale, double lot. -Can trade
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT4 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Media
The Last Pharaon MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
MavericksProPlus
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  MaverickProPlus  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favorable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 5 y
EA Smart King
Mansuri Parvez
Experts
Dopo l'acquisto: - Contattami al telegramma https://t.me/SmartForex777 EA HAVE Time Filter Controller incluso, il suo supporto Ea per interrompere il trading automatico ON/OFF in qualsiasi momento della sessione, seleziona nelle impostazioni: usa l'Asia, usa Londra e usa NewYork, quindi Ea interrompe automaticamente il trading automatico e inizia anche...... .............. ATTENZIONE --->> LEGGERE ATTENTAMENTE TUTTI I DETTAGLI                 --->> Non utilizzare l'impostazione predefinita.
Grid Strategist
Ho Xuan Gioi
Experts
Grid Strategy is a brand new EA designed to use Grid strategy to ensure consistent and stable profits in the long run without Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP). Grid Strategy uses support and resistance zones combined with box breaks to find entry points. When the asset price reaches these support and resistance zones, the EA will open new buy or sell positions in the Grid strategy with a reasonable distance. For each new position, the EA sets a specific profit target to close the trade. When
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Presentazione di Algo Gold EA, un consulente esperto sofisticato e a basso rischio realizzato meticolosamente per i trader che cercano una potente strategia di scalping. Con l'obiettivo di ridurre al minimo i prelievi e implementare una solida gestione del rischio, questo sistema di trading automatizzato è progettato per fornire risultati coerenti sia nei conti reali che in quelli demo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di Algo Gold EA è la sua capacità di interrompere l'attività di tradi
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping è un Expert Advisor progettato appositamente per tre coppie di valute principali: EURUSD, USDJPY e GBPUSD. Segnali Rimane solo 1 copia su 10 a questo prezzo. Prezzo successivo: $599.99 Disponibile per MT4 e MT5 MT5 Non utilizza griglia, martingala, intelligenza artificiale, reti neurali o arbitraggio. Ogni trade ha uno Stop Loss (SL) fisso, diverso per ogni coppia. I profitti sono protetti tramite Trailing Stop. L’EA è attivo su conti reali da oltre 6 mesi, dimostrando reddi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way è un software di trading automatico per la piattaforma MT4. Adotta una strategia ibrida completa, che opera attraverso la sinergia di più sottostrategie. Questo permette di catturare con precisione le opportunità di acquisto (long) e vendita (short) nel mercato dell’oro (XAUUSD), aiutandoti a sfruttare i momenti di trading in diverse situazioni di mercato. Basandosi su una logica di trading matura, ti consente di eseguire operazioni professionali ed efficienti nel mercato dell’or
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Altri dall’autore
Channel Currency
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" Channel indicators incorporate volatility to capture price action. The Bollinger Bands is widely used, however, there are other options to capture swing action opportunities. Each study you will find here is unique, and reveals different types of price action. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116256 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115553
FREE
Currency Strength RSI
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Comprehensive Market Analysis in One Tool User-Friendly and Versatile for All Traders This indicator simplifies market analysis by evaluating the strength of 28 forex currency pairs, along with Gold, Silver, and other selected instruments. By using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and ATR-based bands , it provides a structured view of market movements, assisting traders in making informed decisions. Identify Market Trends Efficiently The indicator helps ass
Wave Trend Pro Mtf
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Wave Trend Pro: Market Trend Analysis Tool Key Features Smart Signal Analysis Provides structured BUY/SELL signal insights Helps detect potential trend reversals Assists in exit point identification Offers real-time market condition tracking Advanced Visual Analytics Color-coded trend strength representation Dynamic trend momentum evaluation Market volatility tracking system Noise reduction filtering for clarity Performance Benefits Designed for efficient signal processing Developed to improve
Non Repaint Trend Bands
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 5 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with additional ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support well-i
Algotrading EA
Ravshan Chuliev
Experts
Configurable Settings – Developed with user flexibility in mind. Allows adjusting lot size, risk parameters, and trading settings to match individual trading strategies. Risk Management Approach – Implements an algorithmic method to manage trading risks. Attempts to optimize lot size based on account balance, but users should understand that no risk management is foolproof. Spread Monitoring – Designed to track market conditions and potentially pause trading during unfavorable spread conditions
Mtf Candle number
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Mtf Candle – An Advanced Tool for Your Trading Strategy Analyze the market, identify trends, and enhance your strategy! Mtf Candle is an innovative indicator designed for professional traders, offering a clear and structured way to visualize market dynamics. With this tool, technical analysis becomes structured and easily accessible. What Does Mtf Candle Offer? In-depth Bar Analysis – Monitor bars across multiple timeframes and determine whether they indicate an uptrend or downtrend. Precise St
Mtf Candle number Alert Telegram
Ravshan Chuliev
Utilità
Mtf Candle Alert Telegram – A Reliable Tool for Market Analysis Analyze the market, identify trends, and refine your strategy. Mtf Candle is an advanced indicator designed for traders seeking a structured approach to market visualization. This tool enhances technical analysis by providing a clear and organized display of market trends. What Does Mtf Candle Offer? Comprehensive Bar Analysis – Monitor bars across multiple timeframes and assess market direction. Trend Statistics – Track the sequen
Non Repaint Trend Bands MetaTrader 5
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
Channel Trend Bands – A Comprehensive Indicator for Market Analysis MetaTrader 4 Version Simple to Use, Effective in Application User-Friendly and Suitable for All Traders This indicator stands out due to its straightforward functionality. Whether you're a beginner exploring the market or an experienced trader refining your strategy, this tool offers valuable insights. Using a   Triangular Moving Average (TMA)   with additional   ATR-based bands , it provides structured market data to support w
ZigZag Fibonacci Master
Ravshan Chuliev
Indicatori
ZigZag Fibonacci Master Indicator Master the Markets with Dual Fibonacci Intelligence ZigZag Fibonacci Master transforms complex market analysis into crystal-clear visual insights. This isn't just another ZigZag indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system that combines precision swing detection, dual-layer Fibonacci projections, and smart distance calculations in one powerful tool. What Makes It Different? Three Tools in One Package: 1. Advanced ZigZag Engine Forget about market nois
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione