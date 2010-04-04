BTC Sunrise MT4
- Experts
- So-ta O-tsuka
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 10
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117278
BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT
The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin.
The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD.
Slight optimization of input parameters may be required for different brokers. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the BTCUSD or BTCUSDT pair.
Advantages:
- No martingale
- Selectable with or without grid strategy
- Extensive parameters
- Trading pair: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT
- Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on 1H
- Minimum deposit: $200
- Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread
- Broker: IC Market, Titan FX, FTMO
- Leverage: 25 more
In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.
btc_sunrise_superaggressive.set