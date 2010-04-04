BTC Sunrise MT4

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117278





BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT

The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin.

The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD.

Slight optimization of input parameters may be required for different brokers. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the BTCUSD or BTCUSDT pair.





No martingale

Selectable with or without grid strategy

Extensive parameters

Trading pair: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT

Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on 1H

Minimum deposit: $200

Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread

Broker: IC Market, Titan FX, FTMO

Leverage: 25 more

Advantages:Requirements:

In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.





Set Files is below: btc_sunrise_grid.set

btc_sunrise_superaggressive.set



