BTC Sunrise

4

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117910


BTC Sunrise is a fully automatic robot for BTCUSD/BTCUSDT

The robot applies a scalping strategy with high volatility optimized for Bitcoin.

The advisor's algorithm uses market strength and recurrency to place orders between the NY market close and the Oceania market open. Orders are settled with take profit, stop loss, and Expert Advisor settings are optimized for brokers with spreads within 25USD.

Slight optimization of input parameters may be required for different brokers. The Expert Advisor can work on various financial instruments, but it shows the best results on the BTCUSD or BTCUSDT pair.


Advantages:
  • No martingale
  • Selectable with or without grid strategy
  • Extensive parameters
Requirements:
  • Trading pair: BTCUSD / BTCUSDT
  • Timeframe: The work of the adviser does not depend on the timeframe, but it is better to put it on 1H
  • Minimum deposit: $200
  • Trading conditions: ECN account with low spread 
  • Broker: IC Market, Titan FX, FTMO
  • Leverage: 25 more

In most cases, the default settings are suitable for all brokers.

Set Files is below: btc_sunrise_grid.set btc_sunrise_nogrid.set btc_sunrise_aggressive.set btc_sunrise_superaggressive.set


Reviews 1
Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2024.05.18 15:25 
 

Hi! I bought this Ea and setted with aggressive set for cryptofunder bi phase challenge 5 k. I can Say that After One day I don' t see positions closed and profit but 12 positions opened with 0.01 lots with stoploss and take profit real . I am checking to know if It can be a very good EA like seller says or another fake ea. Let's see. Dear seller can you give US a propfirm setting for my prop firme like said up ?

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So-ta O-tsuka
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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2024.05.18 15:25 
 

Hi! I bought this Ea and setted with aggressive set for cryptofunder bi phase challenge 5 k. I can Say that After One day I don' t see positions closed and profit but 12 positions opened with 0.01 lots with stoploss and take profit real . I am checking to know if It can be a very good EA like seller says or another fake ea. Let's see. Dear seller can you give US a propfirm setting for my prop firme like said up ?

So-ta O-tsuka
287
Reply from developer So-ta O-tsuka 2024.05.18 17:15
Thank you for your purchase!
I recommend H1 for timeframe, if you set EA with other than H1, please use it after optimization.
There is no setting for propfirm. Please set the lot size and grid frequency according to your allowable risk.
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