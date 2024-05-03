Abiroid Waddah MultiMeter
- Indicators
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Abir PathakI create MT4 and MT5 indicators. They are mainly arrows and scanner indicators and also some essential utilities.
I'm hoping they will make your trading easier and make you profitable.
You can join my Telegram channel to keep track of all products I post.
- Version: 1.3
About Waddah Multimeter (free):
This product is based on the WAExplosion Indicator. It helps identify explosive market trends and potential trading opportunities.
Check out the detailed product post here for scanner and multimeter both:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020
Please note that scanner is paid and multimeter is free.
Features:
- Waddah Trend Direction
- Trend Strength (above/below explosion line or deadzone)
- Trend Explosion Alert
- Alignment alerts
- Multi-timeframe
- Custom currency
- Multi indicators on same chart (unique prefix)
- With Alerts on Alignment.
This is very good work on the advancement of the Waddah Attar Explosion indicator, the simplification of making it in to a MTF dashboard is remarkable, Great job by the author!