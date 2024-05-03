Abiroid Waddah MultiMeter
- Indicatori
- Abir Pathak
- Versione: 1.3
About Waddah Multimeter (free):
This product is based on the WAExplosion Indicator. It helps identify explosive market trends and potential trading opportunities.
Check out the detailed product post here for scanner and multimeter both:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758020
Please note that scanner is paid and multimeter is free.
Features:
- Waddah Trend Direction
- Trend Strength (above/below explosion line or deadzone)
- Trend Explosion Alert
- Alignment alerts
- Multi-timeframe
- Custom currency
- Multi indicators on same chart (unique prefix)
- With Alerts on Alignment.
This is very good work on the advancement of the Waddah Attar Explosion indicator, the simplification of making it in to a MTF dashboard is remarkable, Great job by the author!