Heikin Ashi Delta PRO
- Indicators
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Flavio Javier JarabeckWe are a closed brotherhood of traders whose ultimate goal is to profit through well-studied, structured, and automated trades. As a result, we publish dozens of MT5 indicators (FREE and paid) to the global MQL5 community. 80% of our published products are high-quality free indicators so beginner
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 December 2024
- Activations: 20
Why should I care about the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro?
The Heikin Ashi Delta Pro represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, introducing more dynamic and robust features that cater to the evolving needs of professional traders. This enhancement not only provides smoother and faster averages but also incorporates strategic alerts to capitalize on market opportunities promptly.
How does the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro work?
- Features both a fast and slow Hull average, and when properly calibrated it will offer quick yet smooth market insights, reducing the occurrence of whipsaws.
- Color-coded indicators clearly delineate BUY and SELL statuses, providing straightforward visual cues for immediate trading actions.
- Aligned signals indicate strong buying or selling opportunities, prompting decisive market entry.
- Misaligned signals suggest a potential pullback or a period to exercise caution, advising against hasty decisions.
How to "read" the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro
- Look for aligned signals to identify clear BUY or SELL opportunities.
- Monitor for misaligned signals to recognize potential pullbacks or consolidation phases, signaling a time to wait.
- Adjust the indicator settings according to the specific asset being traded to optimize performance across various markets like Forex, Cryptos, and Stocks.
Settings
- Fast Hull Moving Average period: Set the speed of response (100 = Normal/Classic calculation).
- Price type used in calculation: Define what price types are factored into the moving averages.
- Slow Hull Moving Average period: Configure the period for slower, more stabilizing moving averages.
- Fires up alerts in which Direction?: Specify the market direction for alert triggers.
- Fires up alerts only on Candle Close: Ensure alerts are only activated at the candle close to confirm market movements.
Buffers for your Expert Advisor
- Buffer #0: Fast HA Delta line value
- Buffer #1: Fast HA Delta colors - 1=BUY / 2=SELL
- Buffer #2: Slow HA Delta line value
- Buffer #3: Slow HA Delta colors - 1=BUY / 2=SELL
Didn't Find a Feature You Need?
No product is perfect for everyone. If there's a feature you need that you can't find, please reach out to us. We value your feedback and are continuously striving to improve our products to meet your trading needs.
About Us
Minions Labs, led by Flavio Jarabeck, is committed to enhancing the trading capabilities of professionals through sophisticated trading robots and indicators. Explore new strategies across various markets and assets with our cutting-edge tools, designed to elevate your trading experience.
the indicator is now working well after update from the developer