The Heikin Ashi Delta Pro leverages the refined elegance of Heikin Ashi candlesticks, renowned for their ability to filter market noise and highlight clearer trends and reversals. Building on a solid foundation, this advanced indicator integrates the Hull Moving Average method, enhancing its precision and responsiveness. Alongside an intuitive alert system, it transforms raw market data into actionable trading insights, empowering traders to make more informed decisions swiftly. Learn more about our basic and free model here...





Why should I care about the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro?

The Heikin Ashi Delta Pro represents a significant upgrade over its predecessor, introducing more dynamic and robust features that cater to the evolving needs of professional traders. This enhancement not only provides smoother and faster averages but also incorporates strategic alerts to capitalize on market opportunities promptly.





How does the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro work?

Features both a fast and slow Hull average, and when properly calibrated it will offer quick yet smooth market insights, reducing the occurrence of whipsaws.

Color-coded indicators clearly delineate BUY and SELL statuses, providing straightforward visual cues for immediate trading actions.

Aligned signals indicate strong buying or selling opportunities, prompting decisive market entry.

Misaligned signals suggest a potential pullback or a period to exercise caution, advising against hasty decisions.





How to "read" the Heikin Ashi Delta Pro

Look for aligned signals to identify clear BUY or SELL opportunities.

Monitor for misaligned signals to recognize potential pullbacks or consolidation phases, signaling a time to wait.

Adjust the indicator settings according to the specific asset being traded to optimize performance across various markets like Forex, Cryptos, and Stocks.





Settings

Fast Hull Moving Average period: Set the speed of response (100 = Normal/Classic calculation).

Price type used in calculation: Define what price types are factored into the moving averages.

Slow Hull Moving Average period: Configure the period for slower, more stabilizing moving averages.

Fires up alerts in which Direction?: Specify the market direction for alert triggers.

Fires up alerts only on Candle Close: Ensure alerts are only activated at the candle close to confirm market movements.



Buffers for your Expert Advisor

Buffer #0: Fast HA Delta line value

Buffer #1: Fast HA Delta colors - 1=BUY / 2=SELL

Buffer #2: Slow HA Delta line value

Buffer #3: Slow HA Delta colors - 1=BUY / 2=SELL





Didn't Find a Feature You Need?

No product is perfect for everyone. If there's a feature you need that you can't find, please reach out to us. We value your feedback and are continuously striving to improve our products to meet your trading needs.





About Us

Minions Labs, led by Flavio Jarabeck, is committed to enhancing the trading capabilities of professionals through sophisticated trading robots and indicators. Explore new strategies across various markets and assets with our cutting-edge tools, designed to elevate your trading experience.