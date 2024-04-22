Gold Energy MT5

Welcome to GoldEnergy EA, a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges! See all Products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller

A very different approach to trading.



GoldEnergy system uses the chart of the 1 minute timeframe. Backtest are found in comments section.

The Expert Advisor Trades from the start of the European session towards the end of the US session. Does not hold overnight trades.

GoldEnergy uses a mixture of technical indicators including ADX and a proprietary indicator called candleback. It also uses candlestick formations to generate trade signals. It can trade upwards of 8 times per day with only 1 trade open at one time.

System will trade more actively on news days, as Gold reacts strongly to data release, the EA can open more trades on these days. The system is well suited to volatile conditions and news days.

GoldEnergy uses a recovery function that will increase the trade position if the prior trade was loss. Client has choice to use recovery or not, as the system is very stable by using non recovery also (backtest in comments section) it is personal choice. But with a historical win rate of 87%+, the odds favour to use recovery to increase performance. Client can backtest on same lot by removing recovery function by making<lot increase after loss> input = 1.0

GoldEnergy is advantageous to both prop users and standard traders. The system can pass challenges promptly and also continue to trade on the funded account. The EA is not an HFT bot, nor will it break the excess volume of trades rules, so will work in any prop firm (assuming a regular XAU spread offering). Effectively, its a full circle solution for all traders. For smaller traders, it can work in account from $50 upwards.

System uses candles as the primary indicator for entry with 3 additional mechanical indicators (ADX/MA200/Candleback). Gold is dependent on momentum and systems function well when they are tracking high volume combined with momentum moves. The system has predetermined candle sizes for entry and once this condition has been, a trade will open, the stop loss and take profit are placed instantly. The use of stop loss is particularly essential in trading as they can move fiercely against your trade in a short period, leaving the trader highly exposed without stop protection. Thus, although not to everyone's taste, its crucial for trading longevity to operate like this.

Using price action mechanisms for trading offer the trader completely different perspective over standard indicator based trading. Without market movement or thrusts, the system will be idle, ensuring a high win rate and not taking poor trading entries. The logic is sound for long term success.

GoldEnergy works best in ECN or RAW driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in gold and low slippage environment.

GoldEnergy is PROP friendly as GOLD instrument is low cost and similar in all good prop firms.

GoldEnergy has Risk based trading (% of risk per trade) or fixed lot based trading, client can choose either mode.

Strategy Summary:



Trading Instrument: GOLD

Minimum deposit : $50

Timeframe: 1 Min

Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in GOLD pair.

Account type: Low Spread with Commission. (RAW/RAZOR/ECN)

IMPORTANT: Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents (eg 2043.50/2043.60)

Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents Account type: RAW/ECN

TradingSpecifications:

Trades approx 25+ times per month.

Entry - Open of new bar on 1min candle

Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop profit exit.

Every trade has a stop loss

Daily Trading window of Euro & US Session

No daily rollover or overnight trades.

Good VPS is recommended

Easy setup with only changes to lots & (GMT clock if necessary.)

Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots



Fixed Lots OR % Risk Trading.

Contact me for set files to make backtest.











