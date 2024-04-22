Gold Energy MT5

4.25

Welcome to GoldEnergy EA, a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!   See all Products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller

A very different approach to trading.

GoldEnergy system uses the chart of the 1 minute timeframe. Backtest are found in comments section.

The Expert Advisor Trades from the start of the European session towards the end of the US session. Does not hold overnight trades.

GoldEnergy uses a mixture of technical indicators including ADX and a proprietary indicator called candleback. It also uses candlestick formations to generate trade signals. It can trade upwards of 8 times per day with only 1 trade open at one time.

System will trade more actively on news days, as Gold reacts strongly to data release, the EA can open more trades on these days. The system is well suited to volatile conditions and news days.

GoldEnergy uses a recovery function that will increase the trade position if the prior trade was loss. Client has choice to use recovery or not, as the system is very stable by using non recovery also (backtest in comments section) it is personal choice. But with a historical win rate of 87%+, the odds favour to use recovery to increase performance. Client can backtest on same lot by removing recovery function by making<lot increase after loss> input = 1.0

GoldEnergy is advantageous to both prop users and standard traders. The system can pass challenges promptly and also continue to trade on the funded account. The EA is not an HFT bot, nor will it break the excess volume of trades rules, so will work in any prop firm (assuming a regular XAU spread offering). Effectively, its a full circle solution for all traders. For smaller traders, it can work in account from $50 upwards. 

System uses candles as the primary indicator for entry with 3 additional mechanical indicators (ADX/MA200/Candleback). Gold is dependent on momentum and systems function well when they are tracking high volume combined with momentum moves. The system has predetermined candle sizes for entry and once this condition has been, a trade will open, the stop loss and take profit are placed instantly. The use of stop loss is particularly essential in trading as they can move fiercely against your trade in a short period, leaving the trader highly exposed without stop protection. Thus, although not to everyone's taste, its crucial for trading longevity to operate like this.

Using price action mechanisms for trading offer the trader completely different perspective over standard indicator based trading. Without market movement or thrusts, the system will be idle, ensuring a high win rate and not taking poor trading entries. The logic is sound for long term success.

GoldEnergy works best in ECN or RAW driven feeds, and direct market access brokers with low spreads in gold and low slippage environment. 

GoldEnergy is PROP friendly as GOLD instrument is low cost and similar in all good prop firms.

GoldEnergy has Risk based trading (% of risk per trade) or fixed lot based trading, client can choose either mode.

Strategy Summary:

  • Trading Instrument: GOLD
  • Minimum deposit : $50 
  • Timeframe: 1 Min
  • Broker Offering : Any decent broker with good conditions in GOLD pair. 
  • Account type: Low Spread with Commission. (RAW/RAZOR/ECN)
  • IMPORTANT: Low spread is better, target spread circa.10-20 cents (eg 2043.50/2043.60)
  • Account type: RAW/ECN
TradingSpecifications:
  • Trades approx 25+ times per month.
  • Entry - Open of new bar on 1min candle
  • Exit - By Stop loss, or trailing stop profit exit.
  • Every trade has a  stop loss
  • Daily Trading window of Euro & US Session
  • No daily rollover or overnight trades.
  • Good VPS is recommended
  • Easy setup with only changes to lots & (GMT clock if necessary.)
  • Find backtests and any necessary set files in comments and screenshots
  • Fixed Lots OR % Risk Trading.

Contact me for set files to make backtest.




Reviews 4
Fdgei Aguilar
71
Fdgei Aguilar 2025.01.30 00:17 
 

GoldEnergy is such a strong EA. I was always looking for a good gold system but so many martingales. I like GoldEnergy so much better because it doesn't blow my account with a stop loss on each trade. Sometimes it takes some days to make a trade but I don't mind waiting for a good signal. I also use it on ftmo account for good profit on prop funded accounts.

Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2024.12.18 12:40 
 

Gold Energy is a fantastic EA, its accurate and highly profitable. I use on prop accounts and normal accounts, it's been stellar on both. Greg support is 1st class and lets me get the best from the EA. I hope to start it on the Nasdaq soon, as per author recommendation. It doesn't disappoint!

Masahiro Yasuda
467
Masahiro Yasuda 2025.01.17 16:26 
 

I have been using the GoldEnergy EA for some time now, but there are several reasons why I cannot give it a higher rating at the moment: Performance does not match expectations: The publicly shared signal shows excellent results, but I have not been able to achieve the same performance in my own environment. Lack of clear guidance: The recommended settings lack consistency with each update, making it difficult to determine which settings are best suited for specific scenarios. Moreover, the appropriate time frame to use is not clearly specified, which affects reproducibility. Frequent updates: While frequent updates indicate active development, each update requires users to adapt to new settings or changes, which can be inconvenient. Opacity of signal settings: Detailed information about the exact settings or environment used in the developer's signals is lacking, making it challenging to replicate the same results. I appreciate the developer's support and prompt response to issues, but clearer documentation and guidance would significantly improve the user experience. If these points are addressed, this EA has the potential to receive a much higher rating.

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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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Experts
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Experts
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The  GoldCycle  trading system represents a sophisticated approach to automated trading specifically tailored for a daily trade in the  GOLD instrument. Performance Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd Its core strength is its ability to dynamically adapt to market conditions by leveraging daily trading levels and a real-time view of the current volatility. By carefully analyzing market volatility, GoldCycle effectively determines Stop Loss and Take Profit levels that align wi
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Ash77SWE
161
Ash77SWE 2025.04.22 16:37 
 

At the moment this EA produces more losses than wins. It is not profitable.

Gregory Hay
5516
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.05.28 11:06
This EA takes occassional loss. If you not want loss buy grid, then you have catastrophic loss. SL is to PROTECT balance long term.
Fdgei Aguilar
71
Fdgei Aguilar 2025.01.30 00:17 
 

GoldEnergy is such a strong EA. I was always looking for a good gold system but so many martingales. I like GoldEnergy so much better because it doesn't blow my account with a stop loss on each trade. Sometimes it takes some days to make a trade but I don't mind waiting for a good signal. I also use it on ftmo account for good profit on prop funded accounts.

Gregory Hay
5516
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.02.02 14:58
Thanks fedgie glad you like it 😊
Masahiro Yasuda
467
Masahiro Yasuda 2025.01.17 16:26 
 

I have been using the GoldEnergy EA for some time now, but there are several reasons why I cannot give it a higher rating at the moment: Performance does not match expectations: The publicly shared signal shows excellent results, but I have not been able to achieve the same performance in my own environment. Lack of clear guidance: The recommended settings lack consistency with each update, making it difficult to determine which settings are best suited for specific scenarios. Moreover, the appropriate time frame to use is not clearly specified, which affects reproducibility. Frequent updates: While frequent updates indicate active development, each update requires users to adapt to new settings or changes, which can be inconvenient. Opacity of signal settings: Detailed information about the exact settings or environment used in the developer's signals is lacking, making it challenging to replicate the same results. I appreciate the developer's support and prompt response to issues, but clearer documentation and guidance would significantly improve the user experience. If these points are addressed, this EA has the potential to receive a much higher rating.

Gregory Hay
5516
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.01.21 07:26
Hi yukihiro
Noted. I am releasing new userguide this week.
I will send to you ASAP.
Unfortunately updates are necessary part of software redevelopment and sustainability but updates now will be less as ea matures.
Darryl Velasquez
89
Darryl Velasquez 2024.12.18 12:40 
 

Gold Energy is a fantastic EA, its accurate and highly profitable. I use on prop accounts and normal accounts, it's been stellar on both. Greg support is 1st class and lets me get the best from the EA. I hope to start it on the Nasdaq soon, as per author recommendation. It doesn't disappoint!

Gregory Hay
5516
Reply from developer Gregory Hay 2025.01.05 19:16
Thanks Darryl! Anything you need hit me up!
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