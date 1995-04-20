Advanced Fibonacci Indicator for EA

This Fibonacci Indicator is showing fibo retracement lines on chart for EA trading

same as the default tool from Metatrader's menu, except this one is fully automatic and changes along with the chart (with modes B and C, then mode A is always fixed by set levels)
AND it also offers the line levels for the Expert Advisors to read (buffers), so you can set your trades based on crossover\crossunder on those fibo lines.


You can choose from 3 modes for selecting the max HIGH and min LOW limit,
and you can set exact position of each of 6 fibo lines , with percentage inputs for the retracement formula.


---Input Parameters:

Mode for price scale calculation- choose mode A/B/C to set how is HIGH and LOW limit calculated (A=choose exact price, B=price from last bar on selected timeframe, C= current timeframe last period of bars)

Bigger timeframe last bar (B mode) - for mode B => last bar of this timeframe sets the HIGH and LOW limit

This timeframe bar period - for mode C => how many bars back are searched for max HIGH and min LOW to set as limits

Lines lenght in bars- set how long are the fibonacci lines ( how many bars back will indicator draw)

width- for the fibonacci lines

set_color- of lines

level1-level6-  PERCENTAGE for exact levels position, same as the fibo retracement formula (0 = price of HIGH limit, 100 = price of LOW limit)





