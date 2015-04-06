Pending Orders System

The Expert Advisor is able to trade on any financial instruments quoted in MetaTrader 4. To ensure this, it is necessary to monitor the correctness of settings.

The trading logic is based on a series of pending orders. The full traded lot is composed of numerous small lots. Complex lot allows for a more precise control of the risk of the position volume, entering the market in parts. The advantage of the system of pending orders is that order trailing allows opening deals at more favorable prices.

The EA is able to trade effectively both along the trend and against it, using the price rollbacks. Trading against the trend implies a greater drawdown. Therefore, it is necessary to use the EA to trade along the trend, changing its settings. The Expert Advisor features a monitoring panel, toggled by the "D" (Display) button.





Settings